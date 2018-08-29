ABS CBN : Basketball fever takes over “Sports U”

Basketball fever grips 'Sports U' on Thursday (August 30) as collegiate basketball stars Isaac Go, Paul Desiderio, Alvin Pasaol, Dave Ildefonso, Jerrick Ahanmisi, and Renzo Subido give fans a sneak peek of their game strategies ahead of the opening of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 81 next week. Find out how reigning champion the Ateneo Blue Eagles is preparing to defend the championship and what its rivals from Adamson University, De La Salle University, Far Eastern University, National University, University of the Philippines, University of the East, and University of Santo Tomas are up to in their quest to steal the crown as senior men's basketball kings. Meanwhile, Dyan Castillejo revisits some of the hottest moments in the annual Star Magic All-Star Game, where celebrity-athlete Gerald Anderson led his Blue Team to victory against Daniel Padilla's Red Team. Catch the contagious basketball fever on 'Sports U' this Thursday (August 30), 9:30 pm on DZMM TeleRadyo and after 'Bandila' on ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN HD. Watch online on iwantv.comph or skyondemand.com.ph. Follow @SportsUtv on Facebook and Twitter. For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.abscbnpr.com.

MAKISALI SA BASKETBALL FEVER SA 'SPORTS U' NGAYONG HUWEBES. Makisali sa basketball fever sa 'Sports U' ngayong Huwebes (Agosto 30) kasama sina Isaac Go, Paul Desiderio, Alvin Pasaol, Dave Idelfonso, Jerrick Ahanmisi, at Renzo Subido na ibabahagi ang kanilang paghahanda para sa University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 81. Alamin ang mga ensayo at pagpapalakas ng kampeon na Ateneo Blue Eagles para madepensahan ang korona laban sa Adamson University, De La Salle University, Far Eastern University, National University, University of the Philippines, University of the East, at University of Santo Tomas. Samantala, babalikan ni Dyan Castillejo ang mainit na aksyon sa Star Magic All-Star Game, kung saan nanalo ang Team Blue ni Gerald Anderson laban sa Team Red ni Daniel Padilla. Manood ng 'Sports U' ngayong Huwebes (Agosoto 30), 9:30 pm sa DZMM TeleRadyo at pagkatapos ng 'Bandila' sa ABS-CBN at ABS-CBN HD. Manood online sa iwantv.comph o skyondemand.com.ph. Sundan ang ang @SportsUtv sa Facebook at Twitter para sa updates sa programa. Para sa updates, i-follow ang @abscbnpr sa Facebook, Twitter, at Instagram o kaya'y bisitahin ang www.abscbnpr.com.

