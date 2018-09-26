ABS CBN : Karen Davila anchors Bangsamoro Forum on ANC

Will the Bangsamoro Organic Law bring peace to Mindanao?

Will the recently signed Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) pave the way for lasting peace and prosperity in Mindanao? A panel of lawmakers, government officials, and representatives of various stakeholders involved in the BOL discuss its implications and possible long-term impact this Thursday (September 27), 8 pm, on the 'Bangsamoro and Beyond: A National Conversation' forum on ANC, the ABS-CBN News Channel.

Moderated by Headstart's Karen Davila, the forum comes after the historic signing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law last July and in anticipation of a plebiscite for its ratification on January 2019. Panelists include Usec. Nabil Tan, deputy presidential adviser on the Peace Process, Mohagher Iqbal, chairperson of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Implementing Panel, Atty. Bartolome Sinocruz Jr., COMELEC deputy executive director for operations, and Rep. Bai Sandra Sema, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Muslim Affairs.

Also joining the discussion are commissioners Atty. Jose Lorena and Atty. Maisara C. Dandamun-Latiph from the Bangsamoro Transition Commission;

Samira Ali Gutoc-Tomawis, Ranao Rescue Team Spokesperson; and Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, executive director of Anak Mindanao.

The forum, which is held in partnership with the British Council Philippines will discuss the many challenges of the Peace Process, the inclusive laws drafted that aim to serve all its constituents, the impact of the BOL on the country as a whole, the plan for implementing it successfully, and the challenges it poses.

Pilar Aramayo, British Council's Country Director, together with its co-conveners, highlights the importance for the whole nation to be informed and involved in a national conversation on the success and the vision for the Bangsamoro.

'What happens in Bangsamoro happens to all of us,' said Karen and other forum panelists. 'Much still has to be done. But whatever happened in the past, the Bangsamoro is truly hopeful for the future.'

The event is part of of ANC's commitment to providing Filipinos with accurate news reporting and enlightening discussions, and encouraging national discourse on important issues.

