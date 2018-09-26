Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABS CBN : Karen Davila anchors Bangsamoro Forum on ANC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 08:21am CEST

Will the Bangsamoro Organic Law bring peace to Mindanao?

Will the recently signed Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) pave the way for lasting peace and prosperity in Mindanao? A panel of lawmakers, government officials, and representatives of various stakeholders involved in the BOL discuss its implications and possible long-term impact this Thursday (September 27), 8 pm, on the 'Bangsamoro and Beyond: A National Conversation' forum on ANC, the ABS-CBN News Channel.

Moderated by Headstart's Karen Davila, the forum comes after the historic signing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law last July and in anticipation of a plebiscite for its ratification on January 2019. Panelists include Usec. Nabil Tan, deputy presidential adviser on the Peace Process, Mohagher Iqbal, chairperson of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Implementing Panel, Atty. Bartolome Sinocruz Jr., COMELEC deputy executive director for operations, and Rep. Bai Sandra Sema, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Muslim Affairs.

Also joining the discussion are commissioners Atty. Jose Lorena and Atty. Maisara C. Dandamun-Latiph from the Bangsamoro Transition Commission;

Samira Ali Gutoc-Tomawis, Ranao Rescue Team Spokesperson; and Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, executive director of Anak Mindanao.

The forum, which is held in partnership with the British Council Philippines will discuss the many challenges of the Peace Process, the inclusive laws drafted that aim to serve all its constituents, the impact of the BOL on the country as a whole, the plan for implementing it successfully, and the challenges it poses.

Pilar Aramayo, British Council's Country Director, together with its co-conveners, highlights the importance for the whole nation to be informed and involved in a national conversation on the success and the vision for the Bangsamoro.

'What happens in Bangsamoro happens to all of us,' said Karen and other forum panelists. 'Much still has to be done. But whatever happened in the past, the Bangsamoro is truly hopeful for the future.'

The event is part of of ANC's commitment to providing Filipinos with accurate news reporting and enlightening discussions, and encouraging national discourse on important issues.

Don't miss 'Bangsamoro and Beyond: A National Conversation,' moderated by Karen Davila on Thursday (September 24), 8 pm on ANC, your news channel, your partner on cable and on ANC HD.

Watch online on iwantv.com.ph or skyondemand.com.ph. For news and information, visit news.abs-cbn.com/anc or follow @ANCalerts on Facebook and Twitter. For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or go to abscbnpr.com.

Bangsamoro and Beyond: A National Conversation is presented by ANC and British Council together with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, Moro Islamic Liberation Front, Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines, Royal Norwegian Embassy, Oxfam International, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Sipat Lawin and International Organization for Migration.

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : Derby knock out Manchester United after Carson saves Phil Jones penalty
AQ
08:33aBOOHOO : raises guidance after first-half profit jumps 22 percent
RE
08:33aMITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : MTH) 2018 Annual Report
AQ
08:32aComcast Increases Sky Stake to 36.95% After Winning Bidding War
DJ
08:31aLINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT to conduct asset portfolio review
AQ
08:31aCHINA MOBILE : HSI opens up 107 pts at 27,606; H-share up 51 pts at 10,879
AQ
08:31aCIL : inks MOU for potential acquisition
AQ
08:31aTAGMASTER : subsidiary CA Traffic receives extension order on Smart City solution
AQ
08:31aATLAS COPCO : Capital Markets Day, November 15, 2018
AQ
08:31aREMINDER : Impact coatings' strategy presentation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ST BARBARA LTD : ST BARBARA : Change of Director’s Interest Notice
2U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
3TOTAL : TOTAL : Asia's oil deficit to widen by 2025 - Total
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
5COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank mulls merger scenario with UBS - Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.