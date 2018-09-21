ABS CBN : News’ Jeff Canoy wins Palanca, Cannes Awards for his coverage of Marawi

Wins at NY Festivals, named 2018 Marshall McLuhan Fellow

ABS-CBN News correspondent and anchor Jeff Canoy is on a winning streak, nabbing awards from the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature, where he won first prize in the English Essay category, the prestigious Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards in France, and the Marshall McLuhan fellowship grant.

Jeff, who covered the Marawi Siege in 2017 with fellow ABS-CBN News journalist Chiara Zambrano, won the Palanca award for his long-form essay 'Buhay pa kami': Dispatches from Marawi,' describing the realities of the months-long urban war in Marawi, Lanao Del Sur. His essay details the terrors of the war through the eyes of civilians and soldiers during the conflict that ravaged their city.

According to Jeff, getting recognized for his piece is both a dream come true and a challenge.

'There's still so much write about and be done for the people in Marawi,' said Jeff. 'As a reporter, you're a witness to their stories and they trust you with their voice so that the rest of the country can help them. If my words can help someone in Marawi in any capacity, that's the ultimate prize.'

The piece also won an honorable mention award for Excellence in Explanatory Reporting at the Society of Publishers in Asia's (SOPA) 2018 Awards last June.

Meanwhile, Jeff was named this year's Marshall McLuhan fellow, an award given yearly by the Canadian Embassy in the Philippines for 'embodying outstanding qualities in the field of investigative journalism' and recognizes journalists for the quality of their reports in newspapers, television and online.

Jeff credited his journalism idols and former winners of the McLuhan fellowship, including ABS-CBN chief of reporters Lynda Jumilla and ABS-CBN News contributing editor and writer Inday Varona for inspiring his work ethic.

'To be mentioned in the same breath as these industry giants is truly humbling,' said Jeff. 'The body of work that these journalists have is something that all younger ones aspire to have. A body of work is often forgotten in an industry where celebrity is mistaken as credibility.'

Later this September, Jeff is also due to receive an award from the prestigious Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards in Cannes, France. The annual event in one of the most important film centers of world honors the 'finest corporate films, online media productions and documentaries.'

In 2017, Jeff and Chiara were part of the ABS-CBN DocuCentral documentary on the war called ''Di Ka Pasisiil' (Never Shall Be Conquered),' which detailed the experiences of both soldiers and civilians in the war that ravaged Marawi city. It won the 2018 World's Best Television & Films competition in New York under the category of Continuing News Coverage in April of this year.

Jeff started his career in news as an intern and production assistant for ABS-CBN before becoming a reporter covering the graveyard police, national police, national conflicts, and disasters beats. He credits his mentors like news veterans Nadia Trinidad, Jorge Carino, and ABS-CBN Integrated News head Ging Reyes for shaping who he is as a journalist. His passion lies in being on the ground and being with the people directly affected by the events he covers.

'At the end of the day, it's never about you, it's always about the story,' said Jeff. 'There's so much more to learn.'

Jeff, who also appears in 'Umagang Kay Ganda,' is the anchor of the current affairs program and 2018 Golden Dove Award for Best TV Public Service Program 'Red Alert' on ABS-CBN and 'Red Alert' sa DZMM, which both educate and inform viewers on how to prepare for calamities, natural disasters, and everyday hazards. 'Red Alert' airs on ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN HD every Wednesday after 'Bandila' and at 9:30 pm on DZMM TeleRadyo. 'Red Alert sa DZMM' airs on Sundays at 10 am on DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 and DZMM TeleRadyo. Follow the program on Facebook at (@RedAlertABSCBN) and Twitter (@ABSCBNRedAlert). For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.abscbnpr.com.

-30-

Pinarangalan rin sa New York at Canada para sa kanyang mga kwento sa Marawi

Jeff Canoy, wagi sa Cannes at Palanca

Tuloy ang pag-ani ng tropeo at parangal ng ABS-CBN News anchor at journalist na si Jeff Canoy sa kanyang paglalahad ng mga pangyayari sa giyera sa Marawi.

Nanalo si Jeff ng first prize sa Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature sa kategoryang English Essay para sa sanaysay niyang ''Buhay pa kami': Dispatches from Marawi,' kung saan ibinahagi niya ang iba't ibang kwento ng hirap at sakripisyo ng mga sundalo at residente noong kasagsagan ng putukan sa Marawi.

Malaki ang pasasalamat ni Jeff sa parangal ngunit malaki rin daw ang hamon sa kanyang makatulong sa mga tao sa likod ng kanyang mga akda.

'Mas mahalaga parati 'yung kwento ng mga tao,' sabi ni Jeff. 'Malaking tiwala ang binigay nila sa akin para marinig ang boses nila at matulungan sila ng mas maraming tao.'

Bago ito, nakakuha rin ang kanyang akda ng honorable mention sa Excellence in Explanatory Reporting mula sa Society of Publishers in Asia's (SOPA) 2018 Awards noong Hunyo.

Samantala, kinilala rin si Jeff bilang Marshall McLuhan fellow, isang parangal na ibinibigay ng embahada ng Canada para sa mga mamamahayag na itinataguyod ang mataas na kalidad ng paghahatid ng balita.

Dadalaw naman si Jeff sa Cannes, France ngayong buwan para tanggapin ang tropeo mula sa prestihiyosong Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, na kumikilala sa magagandang dokumentaryo at palabas ng iba't ibang media.

Kasama rin si Jeff at ang kapwa niya reporter sa ABS-CBN News na si Chiara Zambrano sa dokumentaryong ginawa ng ABS-CBN DocuCentral na 'Di Ka Pasisiil' tungkol sa Marawi, na nanalo naman sa 2018 World's Best Television & Films competition sa New York sa kategoryang Continuing News Coverage noong Abril.

Nagsimula si Jeff bilang intern at production assistant sa ABS-CBN bago naging reporter. Tinitingala niya bilang mentor ang mga beteranong mamamahayag tulad nina Nadia Trinidad, Jorge Carino, at ABS-CBN Integrated News head Ging Reyes na tumulong humubog sa kanya bilang journalist.

Mapapanood si Jeff bilang host ng 'Red Alert' sa ABS-CBN na panalo bilang Best TV Public Service Program sa Golden Dove Awards 2018, at sa 'Red Alert sa DZMM' na tungkol din sa paghahanda sa kalamidad at panganib. Napapanood rin siya sa 'Umagang Kay Ganda' Lunes hanggang Biyernes ng umaga sa ABS-CBN. Panoorin ang 'Red Alert' sa ABS-CBN tuwing Miyerkules ng 9:30 pm sa DZMM TeleRadyo at pagkatapos ng 'Bandila' sa ABS-CBN. Pakinggan naman ang 'Red Alert' sa DZMM tuwing Linggo ng 10 am. Manood online sa iwantv.com.ph o skyondemand.com.ph.

Sundan ang 'Red Alert' Facebook (@RedAlertABSCBN) at Twitter (@ABSCBNRedAlert). Para sa updates, sundan ang @abscbnpr sa Facebook, Twitter, at Instagram o pumunta sa www.abscbnpr.com.

-30-