ABS CBN : “Chef” Stephen Curry, balik Manila at “Sports U”

'CHEF' STEPHEN CURRY, BALIK MANILA AT 'SPORTS U.'Bumisita kamakailan lang ang NBA star na si Stephen Curry ng Golden State Warriors sa Pilipinas at natutukan ng 'Sports U' ang kanyang pagdalaw mula pangunguna sa oath-taking ng UAAP Season 81 sa Mall of Asia Arena at sa ekslusibong panayam sa kanya ni Dyan Castillejo. Panoorin sa Huwebes (Setyembre 27) ang buong ulat tampok din ang iba pang kaganapan sa opening ng UAAP tulad nang performance ng K-Pop superstar na si Minzy, Kapamilya star na si James Reid, at bandang Spongecola. Abangan din ang pagpunta ni Dyan Castillejo sa training ng Pilipinas Men's Basketball Team na sumabak sa katatapos na Asian Games at sa nagpapatuloy na FIBA Asia Qualifiers. Alamin ang kanilang mga paghahandang ginagawa para sa mga torneo sa 'Sports U' ngayong Huwebes (Setyembre 27) ng 9:30 pm sa DZMM TeleRadyo at pagkatapos ng 'Bandila' sa ABS-CBN at ABS-CBN HD. Manood online sa iwantv.comph o skyondemand.com.ph. Sundan angang @SportsUtv sa Facebook at Twitter para sa updates sa programa. Para sa updates, i-follow ang @abscbnpr sa Facebook, Twitter, at Instagram o kaya'y bisitahin ang www.abscbnpr.com.

-30-

'CHEF' STEPH CURRY RETURNS TO MANILA AND 'SPORTS U.'NBA superstar and Golden State Warriors poster boy Stephen Curry went on a whirlwind tour in Manila a few weeks ago and 'Sports U' captured the priceless moments with the three-time NBA champion. This Thursday (September 27), watch the two-time NBA MVP lead the oathtaking of sportsmanship during the opening of the 81st Season of the UAAP that surely inspired not just the players present, but also the crowd inside the Mall of Asia Arena. Aside from 'Chef Curry,' K-Pop superstar Minzy also performed in front of a raucous crowd along with Kapamilya star James Reid and Spongecola. To cap the episode off, host Dyan Castillejo got to chat with the members of the Philippine Men's Basketball Team that recently competed in the Asian Games and are currently doing the best that they can in the FIBA Asia Qualifiers. Don't miss'Sports U' this Thursday (September 27), 9:30 pm on DZMM TeleRadyo and after 'Bandila' on ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN HD. Watch online on iwantv.comph or skyondemand.com.ph. Follow @SportsUtv on Facebook and Twitter. For updates, follow ang @abscbnpr on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.abscbnpr.com.