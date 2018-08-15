ABS CBN : “The Happinews Project” spreads the good vibes from the web to the campuses

Gretchen Ho takes on role as 'Happinews' ambassador

Over a hundred students turned a rainy Friday night into a bright and sunny one as they listened to inspiring talks on positivity and kindness in the launch of 'The Happinews Project' at the University of the Philippines (UP) Bahay ng Alumni in UP Diliman.

'The Happinews Project' is a movement that encourages Filipinos to post and share positive stories on social media as a way to counter the bad news and negativity that proliferate online. Currently, over a thousand people have joined the Facebook group of The Happinews Project, which will also go to the University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University to spread the good vibes to more people.

Fresh from her London trip, 'Happinews' ambassador Gretchen Ho recounted how losing her bag in a foreign land and being locked out of the place she was staying in actually led to good things.

'I lost my belongings but I also witnessed first-hand the kindness of Filipinos who volunteered to help me. Even if what happened to me was bad, there was still a better side to the story,' she said.

Gretchen added that it is 'happy news' like this that should circulate more on social media.

'We should share more happy thoughts, happy stories, happy news, in a world that's full of bad news and conflicts. We need a breath of fresh air. Why don't we highlight instead these small acts of kindness,' she explained.

In her talk, Dr. Rosel San Pascual of UP pointed out the incivility among people that has made social media an even more toxic place. She said that people should learn how to express disagreements 'intelligently, passionately, and respectfully.'

ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management head Robert Labayen, an advertising legend who is the brain behind ABS-CBN's well-loved Station IDs, also advised the students, who were mostly communication and business majors, to use positive communication when creating a brand.

'It builds a warmer relationship with your audience. If you make them feel good about themselves, they will feel good about you,' he explained.

UP alumnus Miggy Bautista, meanwhile, shared how positivity was key for him in getting through college with flying colors, even as a person with a disability. Gawad Kalinga's Issa Cuevas-Santos, on the other hand, reminded the students not to put too much pressure on themselves when it comes to making a difference in the world.

'You don't have to be the superhero every single time. You just have to be the good one. Being good is enough because it inspires others to do good,' she said.

Apart from the inspiring talks, the students also enjoyed fun booths like a freedom wall, photo booth, and games in the event, which was held in partnership with UP Ad Core.

Joshua Ambrosio, president of the student organization, said they were happy to help share an interesting advocacy to the UP community.

'A lot of times when you are in school, you get tunnel vision. You are so focused on what you are doing that you forget to see like other happy stuff outside and your immediate experiences,' he said.

Loudette Tejada, a business administration major, also praised The Happinews Project, which is an initiative of the ABS-CBN Integrated News & Current Affairs.

'It's good that we are inviting more people to join the Happinews group. I really think it is a good way to engage people to share the happy vibes,' she said.

For more information on the project, join the 'The Happinews Project' group on Facebook (facebook.com/groups/HappiNews), follow @ABSCBNNews on Facebook and Twitter, and visit news.abs-cbn.com. For updates, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit. www.abscbnpr.com.

Gretchen Ho, magsisilbing 'Happinews' ambassador

'The Happinews Project,' magdadala ng 'good vibes' sa mga Pilipino

Sa kabila ng matinding pag-ulan, nagliwanag ang gabi ng mahigit isang daang kabataan sa UP Diliman kamakailan lang sa 'good vibes' na dala ng 'The Happinews Project,' isang kilusang humihimok sa mga Pilipino na magbahagi ng mga positibong kwento sa social media.

Bagong kaalaman at inspirasyon upang matapatan ang masasamang balita at awayan sa internet ang naiuwi ng mga estudyante sa paglulunsad ng proyekto sa UP Bahay ng Alumni.

Kasalukuyang may mahigit isang libong kasapi ang 'The Happinews Project' group sa Facebook, kung saan nagpapalitan ang mga miyembro ng masasayang kwento at nagbibida ng kabutihang loob ng mga tao.

Para mas marami pang maengganyo, darayo rin ito sa Unibersidad ng Santo Tomas at Far Eastern University kasama ang 'Happinews' ambassador na si Gretchen Ho at iba pang personalidad na maghahatid ng inspirasyon sa mga Pilipino.

Ani Gretchen, kailangan mas marami pang positibong storya ang maikalat sa social media, tulad na lang ng pagtulong sa kanya ng mga kababayan sa London noong manakawan siya roon.

'Nawalan ako ng gamit pero naranasan ko ang kabaitan ng mga Pinoy. Kahit ganito ang nangyari sa akin, mayroon pa ring better side 'yung story,' sabi niya.

Tulad niya, nagbahagi rin ng kaalaman kung bakit at paano maging positibo ang iba pang speaker na sina ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management head Robert Labayen, na siyang utak sa likod ng mga Station ID ng ABS-CBN, Dr. Rosel San Pascual ng UP, Issa Cuevas-Santos ng Gawad Kalinga, at ang dating ring mag-aaral sa UP na si Miggy Bautista, na nagawang makatapos sa kabila ng kanyang kapansanan.

Ani Dr. Rosel, kailangang matuto ang mga Pilipino na makipag-diskusyon at maglahad ng pananaw nang may respeto, maging sa social media. Si Issa naman, pinaalalahanan ang mga kabataan na hindi laging dapat magpakabayani o bida at minsan sapat na ang maging mabuting tao.

Pinuri naman ng isang estudyante, si Loudette Tejada, ang 'The Happinews Project,' na sinimulan ng ABS-CBN Integrated News & Current Affairs. Aniya, magandang ideya ang paggawa ng grupong magpapakalat ng 'happy vibes' sa mga Pilipino.

Para sa impormasyon sa proyekto, sumali sa 'The Happinews Project' group sa Facebook (facebook.com/groups/HappiNews), sundan ang @ABSCBNNews sa Facebook at Twitter, at bisitahin ang news.abs-cbn.com. para sa updates, i-follow ang @ABSCBNPR sa Facebook, Twitter, at Instagram or bumisita sa www.abscbnpr.com.