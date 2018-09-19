ABS CBN : new studio city brings fresh digital experiences in the Philippines

ABS-CBN Corporation chairman Mark Lopez, Ayala Malls deputy head Mariana Zobel de Ayala, ABS-CBN Corp. chairman emeritus Eugenio Lopez III, and Ayala Land head for commercial business group Junie Jalandoni lead the ABS-CBN Studio Experience grand opening ceremonies at the Ayala Malls TriNoma.

Divided into three studios-Fantasy, Reality, and Retail-with a total of 15 attractions situated in a sprawling 1,400 sqm-site, Studio XP welcomes guests into a uniquely themed attraction cum experience store, allowing for an action-packed and awe-inspiring visit for the whole gang.

Fantasy Studio's ARX lets guests cross the threshold of make-believe in an augmented reality game where players or stunt trainees wearing head gears can punch to throw fireballs and beat their enemies-the virtual monsters.

Four television program-based Reality Studio attractions, meanwhile, gives never-before-experienced digital experiences that will delight guests of all ages.

In 'The Voice': Open Mic, themed after the singing competition series 'The Voice Philippines,' virtual coaches get to judge visitors who sing for them, recreating the studio experience of contestants as they seek the approval of local celebrity coaches Bamboo, Lea Salonga, Sarah Geronimo, and Sharon Cuneta.

The 80-seater 4D Kapamilya Theater transforms as an interactive multiplayer hub where guests compete in games with up to 80 people using the tablets provided. At other times, it showcases 4D shorts, shows, or plays host to live events. It also screens 'ASAP 4D,' Philippines' first 4D production featuring the country's longest-running musical variety program exclusively produced for Studio XP.

Studio XP offers more unique experiences, such as singing, performing a dramatic scene, throwing comic lines with the cast of the children's comedy program 'Goin' Bulilit,' and being an interviewee in the talk show 'Tonight With Boy Abunda' through the Star Lab, where visitors get to act, sing, or talk face-to-face with local stars through the digital screen.

A behind-the-scene adventure also awaits visitors in 'It's Showtime's' Directors' Booth arcade role-playing game. Here, they can have a feel of what being part of a TV crew is like-with all the drama, tension, and excitement while helping a director orchestrate the top-rating daily variety show's production.

Aside from these digital offerings, the Reality Studio also features physical and mental challenges. These attractions include 'Minute to Win It' The Experience based on the international game show franchise 'Minute To Win It,' where participants need to beat the time to be the Last Man Standing; the 'Pinoy Big Brother' Breakout inspired by the hit reality TV show 'Big Brother,' where housemates have to accomplish tasks in a challenge-filled environment; and Celebrity Calling where visitors get a chance to receive a call from an ABS-CBN star.

More extreme adventure awaits guests at the Fantasy Studio, with the Action Academy calling out participants to become stunt trainees, and the Superheroes Playground solely intended for 12 years old and below looking for adventures with kids their age.

Souvenir selections are abundant at the Retail Studio featuring ABS-CBN Store's exclusive and limited edition merchandise. Plus, more memorabilia are available at #Starsnaps photo booth and Star Catcher, which are located at the Reality Studio.

The experience will not be complete without grabbing a bite of Heroes Burger's offerings-with organic burgers served in Filipino-themed combos featuring Pinoy Komiks superheroes Captain Barbell, Darna, and Lastikman.

The ABS-CBN Studio Experience is located in Ayala Malls TriNoma in Quezon City, Philippines. Visit studioexperience.abs-cbn.com for more details.