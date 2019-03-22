ABT ASSOCIATES NAMES LISA SIMEON CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Rockville, MD, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisa Simeon has joined Abt Associates as Chief Human Resources Officer. Simeon brings more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of human resources, including talent management, compensation, HR technology, organizational design/change management, leadership development and strategic planning. Her global experience includes projects and assignments in China, India and Sweden.

Most recently Simeon served as VP of HR Operations and Programs at Engility-SAIC a publicly traded, $2B professional services company with 7,000 employees. She was responsible for enterprise compensation, HRIS, HR compliance, learning and development, employee relations and organizational development.

Prior to this, she was VP of HR with ITT/Exelis--now Harris--where she was responsible for a $1.2B division that had more than 4,000 employees across the United States, Middle East, Germany and Australia and led a team of more than 50 HR professionals. During her tenure, she also led the enterprise talent management function, which included responsibility for the company talent review process and facilitated succession and leadership development plans across the top 200 high potentials and successor candidates within the company.

“Lisa knows the government contracting world well, and her global experience is invaluable,” said Abt Associates President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan. “She has been a trusted strategic advisor to her business partners and will be an excellent addition to our executive leadership team.”

A native New Yorker, Simeon holds a B.S. in Curriculum and Instruction from Long Island University, an M.S. in Organizational Development from Manhattanville College and an MBA in Global Human Resources Leadership from Rutgers University.

