Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABT ASSOCIATES NAMES PAUL KOLEBUCK CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 10:28am EDT

Rockville, Md. –, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Kolebuck has joined Abt Associates as Chief Growth Officer, responsible for global business development, marketing and communications and knowledge management. 

Kolebuck has extensive experience working with U.S. federal agencies and in professional services firms in the areas of new market development, business development strategy, strategic partnerships and innovation and digital offerings.

Most recently, Kolebuck served as Vice President at IDEMIA, a multi-billion dollar secure identity technology company.  He led their federal business practice, overseeing the federal growth strategy, new market entry, business capture and sales and revenue expansion. 

Prior to this, Kolebuck held multiple positions during a 20+-year career at Accenture.  As a Global Industry Lead for Borders & Identity and a U.S. Federal Sales and Business Development Lead, he was responsible for developing business strategies for new growth, crafting sales and marketing campaigns and expanding addressable markets, all while bringing new global assets, solutions and partnerships to the sales process. Kolebuck holds several patents for smart identity solutions developed while at Accenture. 

“Paul's success in delivering advanced digital solutions, shaping markets and anticipating clients' needs make him a perfect choice to lead our growth strategy in an increasingly technology-driven environment,” said Abt Associates President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan. 

Kolebuck has a B.A. in Government and International Relations from Georgetown University, where he currently serves on the Alumni Association Board of Governors. He earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is an engine for social impact, dedicated to moving people from vulnerability to security.  Harnessing the power of data and our experts’ insights, we provide research, consulting and technical services globally in the areas of health, environmental and social policy, technology and international development. http://www.abtassociates.com

 

Attachment

Mary Maguire
Abt Associates
mary_maguire@abtassoc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. – HSDT
GL
11:06aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Global Investors Announces New Head of Funds Business
BU
11:06aUFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Vossloh signs contract on the divestiture of its Locomotives business
EQ
11:05aNICKELODEON : 's Brand-new Preschool Series Blue's Clues & You! Bows Monday, Nov. 11, at 9 A.M. (ET/PT)
BU
11:05aTHE NAGA GROUP AG : Major Shareholder FOSUN to take majority, EUR5M growth capital to be injected.
EQ
11:05aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. – LB
GL
11:02aGENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream Receives Order from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
PR
11:02aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Again Certified by Great Place to Work in 2019
BU
11:01aSWISS AMERICAN CDMO : Ranked in Top Half of Inc. 5000 List of Most Inspiring, Fast-Growing Companies
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
5China's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group