ABT EXPANDS HOUSING IMPACT WITH NEW TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE AWARDS

09/25/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Rockville, Md., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates has won a three year, $16.8 million cooperative agreement grant to continue building on our work for the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) technical assistance programs.

 HUD’s technical assistance programs help grantees, public housing agencies and tribes navigate the many housing programs and services HUD provides. Abt and our partners have provided tens of thousands of hours of technical assistance to more than 180 programs and jurisdictions over the last few years, in programs administered by the offices of Community Planning and Development, Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, Housing and Public and Indian Housing. 

 “As HUD releases funding and policy guidance—informed by Abt’s research—to local communities around the country, we’ll provide technical assistance to help the agency tailor program delivery and system responses to local needs” said Abt project lead Brooke Spellman.  “The award provides Abt with a great opportunity to broaden the impact we’re making in homelessness, community development, affordable housing and disaster recovery.”  

 Learn more about Abt’s work in housing, communities and asset-building.

 ###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is an engine for social impact, dedicated to moving people from vulnerability to security.  Harnessing the power of data and our experts’ insights, we provide research, consulting and technical services globally in the areas of health, environmental and social policy, technology and international development.

Eric Tischler
Abt Associates
eric_tischler@abtassoc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
