ABT EXPANDS WORK WITH LOUISIANA'S COASTAL PROTECTION AND RESTORATION AUTHORITY WITH TWO CONTRACT WINS

10/02/2019 | 10:23am EDT

Rockville, Md., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates won a position on two three-year contracts to help Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) restore the state’s wetlands.

Under the first contract, Abt will provide a variety of environmental science and related services to enhance CPRA’s capabilities and efficiency in responding to Louisiana’s coastal protection and restoration needs.

For the second award, we will support CPRA’s restoration planning and environmental compliance goals for addressing natural resource damages.

“We’re already providing planning assistance to CPRA’s $1 billion effort to reconnect the Mississippi River to Barataria Bay, so this is a great extension of that relationship,” said Abt Principal Associate Karim Belhadjali. “We’re glad to be able to apply even more of our expertise, which ranges from conducting natural resource damage assessment planning to extensive data-driven decision making.”

CPRA also awarded Abt two task orders that will further contribute to restoring wetlands in Louisiana. Abt will be part of the team that’s reconnecting the Mississippi River to its estuaries through the Mid-Breton and Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversions, two of the largest habitat restoration projects in the country. We’ll aid the state of Louisiana and its partners by developing restoration plans and supporting environmental compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act.

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is an engine for social impact, dedicated to moving people from vulnerability to security.  Harnessing the power of data and our experts’ insights, we provide research, consulting and technical services globally in the areas of health, environmental and social policy, technology and international development. http://www.abtassociates.com

Eric Tischler
Abt Associates
eric_tischler@abtassoc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
