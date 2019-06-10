Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABT FINDS BUNDLED PAYMENTS DO NOT PRECLUDE QUALITY CARE FOR MEDICARE PATIENTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 09:34am EDT

Rockville, Md., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can we lower the cost of health care without sacrificing quality? A new study by Abt Associates in partnership with The Lewin Group and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) suggests the answer is “yes.”

CMS implemented the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) initiative to encourage providers to deliver care more efficiently with equal or better quality.  To determine if keeping costs under a predetermined target price resulted in reduced care quality—or increased adverse patient experiences—Abt surveyed nearly 30,000 Medicare beneficiaries treated by hospitals participating in the BPCI initiative and 30,000 others in a matched comparison group.

Key Findings:

  • Recovery of physical and mental function.  BPCI survey respondents reported the same functional status months after their hospitalization as those not in BPCI. This is reassuring evidence that the efficiency incentives in BPCI did not jeopardize patient functional recovery.
  • Positive care experiences.  Among both BPCI and comparison survey respondents:
    • More than 95 percent felt their health needs were manageable after returning home.
    • Nearly 95 percent agreed that medical staff clearly explained how to take medications, and what follow-up appointments would be needed.
    • Nearly 90 percent indicated that they were discharged at the right time.

Some room for improvement may remain. Despite positive care experiences overall, survey results suggest BPCI respondents were slightly less likely than comparison respondents to report the most favorable care experience across several measures. This may suggest a need for greater communication and shared decision making between patients and the BPCI care teams.  

“Our findings highlight the value of measuring patient‐reported outcomes as a component of care quality when evaluating new payment and delivery models of care,” said Andrea Hassol, Abt principal associate and study coauthor. “While the study may not generalize to all Medicare beneficiaries, it should reduce concerns about the likelihood of bundled payments harming patients’ health.”

Read more about the study.

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is an engine for social impact, dedicated to moving people from vulnerability to security.  Harnessing the power of data and our experts’ insights, we provide research, consulting and technical services globally in the areas of health, environmental and social policy, technology and international development. http://www.abtassociates.com

Eric Tischler
Abt Associates
(301) 347-5492
eric_tischler@abtassoc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:57aHAWAIIAN : Airlines Taps David LeNoir as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis
AQ
09:57aECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : records successful Eurobond issuance on the London Stock Exchange
AQ
09:57aInfiniti's Demand Forecasting Solution Helped a CPG Company Improve Sales Forecast and Save Millions in Operational Cost | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Know How
BU
09:56aDUBAI ISLAMIC BANK : gets regulatory nod to acquire Noor Bank
AQ
09:55aECHOSENS AND NASHNET RECOGNIZE INTERNATIONAL NASH DAY, JUNE 12, 2019 : Increased Education and Early Detection of Fatty Liver Disease
BU
09:53aHERMAN MILLER : Geiger Introduces the Taconic Collection by Joseph White at NeoCon 2019
PU
09:53aHERMAN MILLER : Geiger Introduces Geiger One Casegoods At NeoCon 2019
PU
09:53aHERMAN MILLER : At Neocon, Herman Miller Group presents All Together Now, an exhibition showcasing our growing global family of brands
PU
09:53aTESCO : Remove. Reduce. Re-use. Recycle
PU
09:53aNORDEA BANK : proud partner of Pride in the Nordic capitals and Poland
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : sows £17 million 'vertical farming' seed to diversify
2GAME DIGITAL PLC : GAME DIGITAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
3VOLKSWAGEN : Car Makers Chart Future in China -- WSJ
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : extends commitment to network security for the 5G world
5FERGUSON PLC : FERGUSON : third-quarter revenue misses estimates on slowing U.S. growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About