ABclonal Technology Unveils Next-Generation Sequencing Kits for Illumina Sequencing Platforms

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABclonal Technology, a dynamic and growing provider of biological reagents for life science research, today unveiled its new line of next-generation sequencing library preparation kits (NGS lib prep kits), one of the industry’s highest-yielding DNA and RNA library preparation kits. This marks ABclonal Technology’s expansion from proteomics tools and reagents to genetic research reagents.



NGS, or second-generation sequencing , is characterized by the ability to sequence millions of DNA fragments simultaneously. The technology can be applied in areas such as the prenatal screening of diseases and finding DNA-based contributors to major illnesses including cancer . ABclonal Technology’s first wave of NGS lib prep kits include two DNA library preparation kits and two RNA library preparation kits compatible with the most popular sequencing platform in the industry. The company’s research and development team optimized the enzymes to achieve up to 70 percent of DNA conversion efficiency with as little as 500 picograms of input.

“At ABclonal, we are always looking to optimize the efficiency of our products and make life science research more efficient,” said Dapeng Sun, Ph.D., head scientist of NGS research and executive vice president at ABclonal Technology. “Our NGS library preparation kits produce one of the best yields in the industry by having a robust kit equipped with high-fidelity enzymes. Even beginners are able to create libraries successfully: This could significantly reduce waste in precious DNA and RNA samples taken from specimens such as cancer tissues or amniotic fluids.”

ULTIMATE LIBRARY PREPARATION SOLUTION

Each batch of the four NGS lib prep kits undergoes stringent quality control procedures to minimize lot-to-lot variation.

Saves Time – Prepares DNA libraries in as little as two hours.

– Prepares DNA libraries in as little as two hours. Low Contamination – Enzymes contain limited genomic DNA contaminants and no detectable unwanted nuclease activity.

– Enzymes contain limited genomic DNA contaminants and no detectable unwanted nuclease activity. Strand Specificity – Guarantees first-strand specificity during stranded mRNA library preparation by replacing dTTP with dUTP during second-strand synthesis.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

ABclonal’s NGS library preparation kits support the Illumina sequencing platform. The Rapid DNA Lib Prep Kit and StepWise DNA Lib Prep Kit are available in 8-, 24- and 96-reaction formats, starting from $218 per kit. The Stranded mRNA Lib Prep Kit and Non-Stranded mRNA Lib Prep Kit are available in 24- and 96-reaction formats, starting from $558 per kit. Products available online at ABclonal.com .

ABOUT ABCLONAL TECHNOLOGY

Based in Massachusetts, ABclonal aims to improve the accuracy and precision of life science research for scientists around the world by providing high-quality, personalized biology research reagents and services. The company’s large catalog of off-the-shelf antibodies, peptides, and proteins can be customized to produce the most suitable products for life scientists around the world. For more information, visit ABclonal.com.

Press Contact:

Panyue Hao

(301) 219-3178

phao@abclonal.com