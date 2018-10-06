Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 3, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACHC), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Acadia and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-achc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 3, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Acadia and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 24, 2017, the Company disclosed negative financial results for 3Q 2017 including revenue and EPS reductions to guidance for fiscal year 2017 and a significant cut to EBITDA relating to its U.K. facilities purportedly driven by “lower census and higher operating costs.”

On this news, the price of Acadia’s shares plummeted 26% to close at $32.68 per share.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

Logo -Color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:04aINDUSTRIAL GAS TURBINE MARKET 2016 &NDASH; 2024 KEY PLAYER INCLUDES KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, GENERAL ELECTRIC, MAN DIESEL & TURBO, SIEMENS, HARBIN ELECTRIC, SOLAR TURBINE : Industrial Gas Turbine Market size was valued at over USD 10 billion in 2015 and is predicted to grow over 6% by 2024
AQ
04:55aSLEEP NUMBER : Mattress Firm to close stores, including one in Willmar, as part of bankruptcy
AQ
04:54aDIGI INTERNATIONAL : moving headquarters to Hopkins
AQ
04:51aPHILIP MORRIS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International Inc. - PM
PR
04:51aNIELSEN HOLDINGS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN
BU
04:51aSINCLAIR BROADCAST 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group
BU
04:51aCAMPBELL SOUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company - CPB
PR
04:51aHASBRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc. - HAS
PR
04:51aACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC
GL
04:51aNEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nevro Corp. - NVRO
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : A decade of U.S. economic sluggishness may have just snapped back to normal
2UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : UNITED STATES STEEL : Exclusive - U.S. Commerce's Ross eyes anti-China 'pois..
3CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Enables the Digital Economy
4U.S. actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
5DRIVE SHACK INC : TOPGOLF VS. DRIVE SHACK: West Palm's latest golf entertainment rivalry

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.