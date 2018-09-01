Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 17, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACAD), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-acad/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 17, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

ACADIA and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 9, 2018, a report published by the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation highlighted problems associated with the Company’s sole drug, Nuplazid, a treatment for Parkinson’s disease, as well as the Company’s growth strategies that “have attracted intense regulatory scrutiny for other drug companies” including “dispensing wads of cash to doctors to incentivize prescription writing and downplaying mounting reports of patient deaths.”

On this news, the price of ACADIA’s shares plummeted $1.21/share, or 6.8%, to close at $16.63/share on July 9, 2018.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aPG&E : As session winds down, California legislature sends net-neutrality bill to governor
AQ
06:33aSigns point to further expansion
AQ
06:33aOil firms shine on price rebound
AQ
06:26aPROTECTING LY SON ISLAND : let’s colour to inspire
AQ
06:25aDOOSAN : drives the first pile for the Nghi Son 2 thermal power plant
AQ
06:25aFAST RETAILING : UNIQLO to be launched in Vietnam in fall 2019
AQ
06:24aFour teams aim for the top, as pressure builds on Mourinho & Benitez
AQ
06:24aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo agent fumes at UEFA Player of the Year snub
AQ
06:24aTIFFANY : $250 Million Bet on a 78-Year-Old Store
DJ
06:19aCHOPPIES ENTERPRISES : Mphoko’s son in court for extorting $50 000 from Choppies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2ABBOTT LABORATORIES : ABBOTT LABORATORIES : 401(k) program to help employees who have student debt could becom..
3CANNAVEST CORP : CV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CV Science..
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Disney World workers reach tentative agreement on wages
5TIFFANY & CO. : TIFFANY : $250 Million Bet on a 78-Year-Old Store

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.