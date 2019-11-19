ACC American Chemistry Council : Releases September 2019 Resin Production and Sales Statistics

WASHINGTON (November 19, 2019) - U.S. production of major plastic resins totaled 7.2 billion pounds during September 2019, an increase of 4.9 percent compared to the same month in 2018, according to statistics released today by the American Chemistry Council (ACC). Year-to-date production was 65.9 billion pounds, a 2.8 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2018.

Sales and captive (internal) use of major plastic resins totaled 7.4 billion pounds during September 2019, an increase of 5.5 percent from the same month one year earlier. Year-to-date sales and captive use was 66.3 billion pounds, a 3.9 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2018.

