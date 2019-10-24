ACC American Chemistry Council : U.S. Chemical Production Rises In All Regions In September

WASHINGTON (October 24, 2019) - According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the U.S. Chemical Production Regional Index (U.S. CPRI) rose by 0.3 percent in September following declines of 0.2 percent in August and 0.7 percent in July. During September, chemical output was up across all regions, with the largest gain in the Gulf Coast region.

Chemical production was mixed over the three-month period. There were gains in the production three-month moving average (3MMA) output trend in plastic resins, chlor-alkali, pesticides, industrial gases, organic chemicals, consumer products, synthetic dyes and pigments, adhesives and coatings. These gains were offset by declines in the output of synthetic rubber, miscellaneous inorganic chemicals, fertilizers, manufactured fibers and other specialty chemicals.

Nearly all manufactured goods are produced using chemistry in some form. Thus, manufacturing activity is an important indicator for chemical production. On a 3MMA basis, manufacturing activity edged lower in September, off by 0.1 percent. Output expanded in several chemistry-intensive manufacturing industries, including appliances, aerospace, computers, semiconductors, petroleum refining, iron and steel products, oil and gas extraction, paper, structural panels and furniture.

Compared to September 2018, U.S. chemical production was off by 1.8 percent on a year-over-year basis, a improving (less negative) year ago comparison than in August. Chemical production was lower than a year ago in all regions, with the largest year ago declines in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The chemistry industry is one of the largest industries in the United States, a $553 billion enterprise. The manufacturing sector is the largest consumer of chemical products, and 96 percent of manufactured goods are touched by chemistry. The U.S. CPRI was developed to track chemical production activity in seven regions of the United States. The U.S. CPRI is based on information from the Federal Reserve, and as such, includes monthly revisions as published by the Federal Reserve. To smooth month-to-month fluctuations, the U.S. CPRI is measured using a three-month moving average. Thus, the reading in September reflects production activity during July, August, and September.