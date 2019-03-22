Log in
ACC American Chemistry Council : U.S. Specialty Chemical Markets Eased in February

03/22/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

WASHINGTON (March 22, 2019) - The American Chemistry Council (ACC) reported that U.S. specialty chemicals market volumes eased 0.1 percent in February after a 0.2 percent gain in January and a 0.4 percent gain in December. All changes in the data are reported on a three-month moving average (3MMA) basis. Performance chemistry reflects trends in manufacturing. Of the 28 specialty chemical segments ACC monitors, only 11 expanded in February, off from 14 in January and 17 in December. Thirteen markets experienced decline in February and four were flat. During February, large market volume gains (1.0 percent and over) occurred only in mining chemicals.

During February, the overall specialty chemicals volume index was up 4.4 percent on a year-over-year (Y/Y) 3MMA basis. The index stood at 114.6 percent of its average 2012 levels in January. This is equivalent to 7.81 billion pounds (3.54 million metric tons). On a Y/Y basis, there were gains in 19 market and functional specialty chemical segments. Compared with last year, volumes were down in nine segments.

Specialty chemicals are materials manufactured on the basis of the unique performance or function and provide a wide variety of effects on which many other sectors and end-use products rely. They can be individual molecules or mixtures of molecules, known as formulations. The physical and chemical characteristics of the single molecule or mixtures along with the composition of the mixtures influence the performance end product. Individual market sectors that rely on such products include automobile, aerospace, agriculture, cosmetics and food, among others.

Specialty chemicals differ from commodity chemicals. They may only have one or two uses, while commodities may have multiple or different applications for each chemical. Commodity chemicals make up most of the production volume in the global marketplace, while specialty chemicals make up most of the diversity in commerce at any given time, and are relatively high value with greater market growth rates.

This data set is the only timely source of market trends for 28 market and functional specialty chemical segments. Chemistry directly touches over 96 percent of all manufactured goods, and trends in these specialty chemical segments provide a detailed view of trends in manufacturing. The data also sheds light on how various consumer end-use markets are performing compared with others in the marketplace.

# # #

Note: that there are revisions to several segments as well as revisions to the underlying end-use data.

ACC - American Chemistry Council published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 22:24:06 UTC
