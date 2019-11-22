Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ACC American Chemistry Council : U.S. Specialty Chemical Markets Soft at Start of Fourth Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:48pm EST

WASHINGTON (November 22, 2019) - The American Chemistry Council (ACC) reported that U.S. specialty chemicals market volumes started the fourth quarter on mixed note, with no change in October. Of the 28 specialty chemical segments ACC monitors, 14 expanded in October, 10 declined and four were flat. During October, large market volume gains (1.0 percent and over) occurred only in electronic chemicals and rubber processing chemicals. On a sequential basis, diffusion was 57 percent, up from 52 percent in September and a recent low of 38 percent in July. All changes in the data are reported on a three-month moving average (3MMA) basis.

During October, the overall specialty chemicals volume index was up only 0.2 percent on a year-over-year (Y/Y) 3MMA basis. Year-earlier comparisons have eased after the third quarter of 2018. In October, the index stood at 113.1 percent of its average 2012 levels. This is equivalent to 7.71 billion pounds (3.50 million metric tons). On a Y/Y basis, there were gains in 11 market and functional specialty chemical segments. Compared with last year, volumes were down in 17 segments. On a year-earlier basis, diffusion was 39 percent, a worsening comparison.

The unadjusted data before the 3MMA fell 0.7 percent during October following a 0.6 percent decline in September. On this basis, market volumes were off 0.7 percent Y/Y. Performance chemistry reflects trends in manufacturing and activity is off from fourth quarter 2018 levels.

Specialty chemicals are materials manufactured on the basis of the unique performance or function and provide a wide variety of effects on which many other sectors and end-use products rely. They can be individual molecules or mixtures of molecules, known as formulations. The physical and chemical characteristics of the single molecule or mixtures along with the composition of the mixtures influence the performance end product. Market sectors that rely on such products include automobiles, aerospace, agriculture, cosmetics and food, among others.

Specialty chemicals differ from commodity chemicals. They may only have one or two uses, whereas commodity chemicals may have multiple or different applications for each chemical. Commodity chemicals make up most of the production volume in the global marketplace, while specialty chemicals make up most of the diversity in commerce at any given time and are relatively high value, with greater market growth rates.

This data set is the only timely source of market trends for 28 market and functional specialty chemical segments. Chemistry directly touches over 96 percent of all manufactured goods, and trends in these specialty chemical segments provide a detailed view of trends in manufacturing. The data also shed light on how various consumer end-use markets are performing compared with others in the marketplace.

Note that there are revisions to several segments as well as revisions to the underlying end-use data.

Disclaimer

ACC - American Chemistry Council published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 22:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15pThe OLFACT Test Battery  a Screening Test App for Predicting Alzheimer’s
SE
06:48p[WEBINAR RECORDING] : Lessons Learned from Coal Communities Across The Country
PU
06:43pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio Praises New Sanctions Against Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology
PU
06:28pCANADIAN OFFICIAL'S CRITIQUE OF 737 MAX SOFTWARE REFLECTS 'WORKING-LEVEL' VIEW : regulator
RE
06:27pCanadian official's critique of 737 MAX software reflects 'working-level' view - regulator
RE
06:19pMexico urges U.S. Congress not to let politics impede trade deal approval
RE
06:19pMexico's economy minister tries to dispel concerns over labor reform
RE
06:19pHorizons ETFs Announces November 2019 Distributions for its Covered Call ETFs
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mexico urges U.S. Congress not to let politics impede trade deal approval
2NOS, SGPS : NOS SGPS : 22-11-19 - NOS informs on Manager Transactions
3GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP. : Gunpowder Capital Corp., Announces Debt Settlement
4INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. : INTOUCH INSIGHT : Grants Stock Options
5SYNEX INTERNATIONAL INC. : SYNEX INTERNATIONAL INC. : Annual General and Special Meeting – Voting Result..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group