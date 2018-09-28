ACC Applauds Congressional Passage of “Save Our Seas Act”

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Senate and House this week voted by unanimous consent to pass the “Save Our Seas Act of 2018” ( S. 3508 ), legislation that reauthorizes the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Program and directs the U.S. government’s help in supporting international waste management solutions. The American Chemistry Council released the following statement, which may be attributed to President and CEO Cal Dooley .



In addition, Mr. Dooley testified this week at the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works hearing on “Cleaning Up the Oceans: How to Reduce the Impact of Man-Made Trash on the Environment, Wildlife and Human Health.” His testimony is available here .

“While marine debris is a huge problem, it’s also a solvable one. ACC and our members are committed to ending plastic waste in the environment. We have long supported the ‘Save Our Seas Act,’ bipartisan, bicameral legislation that will focus U.S. resources, technologies and investments in places where they are needed most. Recent studies show ocean plastics most often result from poor waste management infrastructure, including insufficient collection, recycling and recovery facilities in rapidly developing countries.

“Thoughtful, well-designed legislation, such as the ‘Save Our Seas Act,’ is part of the answer. We applaud the passage of this important legislation and thank Senators Sullivan (R-AK) and Whitehouse (D-RI), Representatives Young (R-AK) and Bonamici (D-OR), and all bill’s cosponsors for their steadfast leadership.

“In addition, ACC and our member companies are working with governments, nonprofits, and our industry peers to deliver sustainable solutions to marine debris. In May, ACC announced national goals crystalizing U.S. resin producers’ commitment to reusing, recycling or recovering all plastic packaging by 2040 and for all plastic packaging to be recyclable or recoverable by 2030.

“In 2011, ACC helped lead the development of a Global Declaration for Solutions on Marine Litter , which has been signed by 75 plastics associations in 40 countries. Together, these signatories have initiated or completed more than 355 projects aimed at addressing marine debris around the globe.

“We know there is much more to be done, and we and our members are actively engaged in delivering well-researched, sustainable solutions to reduce litter and prevent marine debris.

“We urge the President to sign this bill into law.”

