ACC Applauds Congressional Passage of “Save Our Seas Act”

09/28/2018 | 03:48pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Senate and House this week voted by unanimous consent to pass the “Save Our Seas Act of 2018” (S. 3508), legislation that reauthorizes the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Program and directs the U.S. government’s help in supporting international waste management solutions. The American Chemistry Council released the following statement, which may be attributed to President and CEO Cal Dooley.

In addition, Mr. Dooley testified this week at the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works hearing on “Cleaning Up the Oceans: How to Reduce the Impact of Man-Made Trash on the Environment, Wildlife and Human Health.” His testimony is available here.

“While marine debris is a huge problem, it’s also a solvable one. ACC and our members are committed to ending plastic waste in the environment. We have long supported the ‘Save Our Seas Act,’ bipartisan, bicameral legislation that will focus U.S. resources, technologies and investments in places where they are needed most. Recent studies show ocean plastics most often result from poor waste management infrastructure, including insufficient collection, recycling and recovery facilities in rapidly developing countries.

“Thoughtful, well-designed legislation, such as the ‘Save Our Seas Act,’ is part of the answer. We applaud the passage of this important legislation and thank Senators Sullivan (R-AK) and Whitehouse (D-RI), Representatives Young (R-AK) and Bonamici (D-OR), and all bill’s cosponsors for their steadfast leadership.

“In addition, ACC and our member companies are working with governments, nonprofits, and our industry peers to deliver sustainable solutions to marine debris. In May, ACC announced national goals crystalizing U.S. resin producers’ commitment to reusing, recycling or recovering all plastic packaging by 2040 and for all plastic packaging to be recyclable or recoverable by 2030.

“In 2011, ACC helped lead the development of a Global Declaration for Solutions on Marine Litter, which has been signed by 75 plastics associations in 40 countries. Together, these signatories have initiated or completed more than 355 projects aimed at addressing marine debris around the globe.

“We know there is much more to be done, and we and our members are actively engaged in delivering well-researched, sustainable solutions to reduce litter and prevent marine debris. 

“We urge the President to sign this bill into law.”

 http://www.americanchemistry.com

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health and safety performance through Responsible Care®; common sense advocacy designed to address major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. The business of chemistry is a $768 billion enterprise and a key element of the nation's economy. It is among the largest exporters in the nation, accounting for fourteen percent of all U.S. goods exports. Chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development. Safety and security have always been primary concerns of ACC members, and they have intensified their efforts, working closely with government agencies to improve security and to defend against any threat to the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Contact: Jennifer Killinger (202) 249-6619   
Email: jennifer_killinger@americanchemistry.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
