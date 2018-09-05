ACC: Miscellaneous Tariff Bill an Opportunity for President Trump to Show Support for U.S. Manufacturing

WASHINGTON (September 4, 2018) - The American Chemistry Council (ACC) issued the following statement in response to House passage under suspension of the rules of H.R. 4318, the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill (MTB) Act of 2017, as previously amended in the Senate:

'With this bipartisan legislation, Congress has sent a clear signal that select foreign inputs are critical to U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, and that tariffs on those limited imports can undermine our nation's economic security and threaten our position as the world's leading, low-cost producer of chemicals. We applaud House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) for their steadfast leadership and support for American manufacturers and employees around the country.

'U.S. manufacturers often rely on inputs that are not available or made in the U.S. to create products that cost less yet perform at the high level our downstream customers have come to expect from us. Tariffs unnecessarily raise the costs of those inputs, deter innovation and economic growth, and ultimately weaken our country's competitive advantage. Eliminating tariffs just makes good economic sense.

'The MTB is the product of a tireless, bipartisan and multi-year effort, the results of which could not have come at a more crucial time for our country's manufacturing sector. By expeditiously signing this bill into law, President Trump can send a clear message of support to U.S. chemicals manufacturers and our customers in key manufacturing states across the country.'

