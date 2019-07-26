ACC Network Coming to Comporium TV

Comporium Will Add the ACC-focused Sports Channel on August 22

With more than 1,300 broadcast events planned in its first year, the ACC Network will be available for Comporium customers beginning August 22, 2019. The new 24/7 sports network is owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC Network (ACCN) will be dedicated to airing ACC sports including approximately 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and over 200 other games from the ACC’s sponsored sports.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our Cable TV customers access to the new ACC Network,” stated Comporium’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Dosch. “We’ve had a ton of interest in this channel in particular, so it’s great to have it available to our customers as soon as it launches.”

The ACC Network is planned to launch nationwide on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. The first Atlantic Coast Conference football game of the 2019 season will air one week later as defending national champion, Clemson, hosts Georgia Tech. The new network plans to air content of the highest production quality available consistent with what customers are used to on other ESPN channels. Comporium customers can watch the ACC Network on Digital Cable channel 282 and HD 1282. The new network will be available to all the company’s Basic Plus and above customers in all of its service areas.

