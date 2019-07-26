Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACC Network Coming to Comporium TV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 11:07am EDT

Comporium Will Add the ACC-focused Sports Channel on August 22

With more than 1,300 broadcast events planned in its first year, the ACC Network will be available for Comporium customers beginning August 22, 2019. The new 24/7 sports network is owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC Network (ACCN) will be dedicated to airing ACC sports including approximately 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and over 200 other games from the ACC’s sponsored sports.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our Cable TV customers access to the new ACC Network,” stated Comporium’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Dosch. “We’ve had a ton of interest in this channel in particular, so it’s great to have it available to our customers as soon as it launches.”

The ACC Network is planned to launch nationwide on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. The first Atlantic Coast Conference football game of the 2019 season will air one week later as defending national champion, Clemson, hosts Georgia Tech. The new network plans to air content of the highest production quality available consistent with what customers are used to on other ESPN channels. Comporium customers can watch the ACC Network on Digital Cable channel 282 and HD 1282. The new network will be available to all the company’s Basic Plus and above customers in all of its service areas.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately-held communications company that employs nearly 1,100 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium's ventures include companies providing business solutions, data storage and managed services, smart devices and connected home/car services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aGW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:50aOrdinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting held on july 26, 2019
GL
11:50aSEATTLE GENETICS : Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise in Full of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
BU
11:49aT-MOBILE US, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:48aDISH NETWORK CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:48aFIDELITY JAPAN TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:48aBAIRD & WARNER : Names Director of Business Development for Agent and Loan Officer Success
BU
11:48aCREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN : Activités et résultats au 30 juin 2019
GL
11:47aReducing Production Cost by 15% for an Automobile Manufacturer | SpendEdge's Latest Engagement
BU
11:46aChina's Wanda Sports raises $190.4 million in downsized IPO
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA : Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IP..
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
3Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group