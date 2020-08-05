ACCC proposes to authorise cooperation to optimise NBN during the COVID-19 pandemic

The ACCC has issued a draft determination proposing to grant conditional authorisation to enable NBN Co and a group of retail communications services providers (the Special Working Group) to discuss, agree, and implement capacity optimisation strategies for the National Broadband Network, solely for the purpose of responding to the changes in demand on the network resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorisation is proposed until 31 January 2021.

The Special Working Group currently comprises Telstra, Optus, TPG, Vocus and Aussie Broadband.

To ensure there is sufficient transparency over the Special Working Group, the proposed authorisation is subject to certain reporting obligations. These are the same as those under the ACCC's recent replacement interim authorisation decision of 23 July 2020.

The ACCC now invites submissions in relation to this draft determination, including the proposed period of authorisation, by 21 August 2020, before making its final decision.

Further information about the ACCC's draft determination is available on the ACCC public register at: NBN Co Limited & others.