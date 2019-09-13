ACCESS : and EKT partner to simplify next-generation TV and video services

Amsterdam, 13 September 2019 − ACCESS CO., LTDand EKTtoday announced that they are extending their partnership to integrate the NetRange Application Store, a widely deployed Smart TV store with a worldwide catalogue of thousands of apps, to deliver next generation TV and OTT consumer experiences. The solution will make its debut on the EKT stand #1.D11 at IBC Show 2019(13 -17 September, Amsterdam).

In the TV Everywhere era, the key challenge for operators has been the user experience. Clunky interfaces, limited availability and electronic programme guides that take a long time to load are no longer appropriate for digital natives. The partnership between ACCESS and EKT was announced last year to address these issues when the two companies launched a customisable platform with DTVKitand HiSilicon.The extended collaboration will see Application Store from NetRange, a company recently acquired by ACCESS, integrated with ACCESS'NetFront™ Browser BEand EKT devices and set top boxes. The combined solution removes the need for TV operators to design multiple solutions across a variety of platforms, which often span across a number of different countries.

'The digital era means consumers are now accustomed to accessing a number of media and entertainment services across an array of devices and they expect highly personalized experiences on all of them,' said Richard Smith, CEO of EKT, 'This has put a lot of pressure on operators to build a number of different solutions, which can be time consuming and expensive. By joining forces with ACCESS once again, we will solves this content delivery puzzle by providing operators with a flexible solution that reduces costs without compromising on quality.'

The joint solution is based upon EKT set-top boxes and ACCESS solutions including HbbTV interactivity, DLNA media sharing, browser solutions and a fully featured Appstore, which supports over 2500 linear channels, 1000 applications, over 100 VOD services in over 100 countries. It has been developed to provide a powerful and flexible technology platform, providing operators with an alternative to Android TV. It guarantees the best level of service for operators of all sizes by simplifying the creation and management of services for any middleware, any content and any device. This provides operators with unique know-how of the subtleties and necessary elements that must be combined to create a unified, yet highly customizable service for next generation set-top boxes and devices.

'The collaboration with EKT means we can provide an incredibly easy way for operators to provide hundreds of additional interactive video services, regardless of the device the viewer is using,' said Dr. Neale Foster, CEO of ACCESS Europe, 'The number of video-enabled applications today is enormous, and it is virtually impossible for operators to build solutions for every single device and platform and ensure the same quality of experience. Fortunately, our joint solution will remove this pressure from operators and ensure that consumers receive the personalised TV experiences that they expect and deserve.'

Since its inception in the 1980s, ACCESS has continually demonstrated its commitment to supporting industry standards throughout its product portfolio. Today, the award-winning NetFront™ Browser family and ACCESS Twine™ solutions support HTML5, HbbTV 1.5, HbbTV 2.0.1, BML, Hybridcast, UK Freeview Play, YouTube on TV and uPnP, as well as device operating systems such as Linux, iOS and Android. With additional developments in the automotive and IoT spaces, ACCESS continues to develop solutions for the ever-changing connected entertainment industry.

Note to editors: for more information or to arrange a briefing with an ACCESS spokesperson at IBC please contact Platform Communications: ACCESS@platformcomms.com.

About ACCESS

Since 1984, ACCESS CO., LTD. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Index, 4813) has provided advanced IT solutions centered around mobile and network software technologies to telecom carriers, consumer electronics manufacturers, broadcasting and publishing companies, the automotive industry and energy infrastructure providers around the world. The company develops mobile software solutions that have been installed on over 1.5 billion devices, and network software solutions that have been used by over 300 telecommunication equipment manufacturers. Utilizing its network virtualization technology skills and knowledge, the company is currently focusing on the development and commercialization of Internet of Things (IoT) and media solutions that combine embedded and cloud technology. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company operates subsidiaries and affiliates in Asia, Europe and the United States to support and expand its business globally. Learn more about ACCESS at www.access-company.com.

About EKT

You can trust us to be better!

Our global team do it better than the anyone else in the area Set Top Boxes as well as ODM design. Together with our partners we offer a better service and create more value for all parties with a low environmental impact.

We deliver you exactly what you want: future proof solutions in Set Top Box Zappers, Connected Devices or ODM design, directly or as a key member of a partnership.

Delivering a wide range from Zapper to Advanced Hybrid Boxes, EKT is one of the few business partners that offer a true 1 stop solution for Operators. Certified and integrated with many CA, DRM, Middlewares and licenses, EKT is a partner of choice for many tier 1 operators around the world. Visit www.EKT-Digital.com for more information.

