ACDSee Moves towards Complete A.I. Digital Asset Management with Facial Detection and Recognition

ACD Systems releases the latest version of their flagship photography
program, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019. With ACDSee Photo Studio
Ultimate 2019, users can manage, catalog, and edit their photos in a
seamless workflow – no importing required. Renowned for its
organizational capabilities, parametric editing, and performance-based
adjustment layers, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019, now features
facial recognition, flexible color control, and much more.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005200/en/
ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019’s Face
Detection & Facial Recognition tool allows users to categorize
the people in their photo collection. Once they have assigned a name to
a face, ACDSee will automatically detect matching faces in the browsed
folders and assigns the name accordingly, saving the user from a
laborious naming process.
"This is the first step we’ve taken towards creating a complete AI DAM
system. It’s very exciting. Furthermore, we thought it was important to
provide our users with this personalized way of finding photos. You may
not remember when or where, but often you remember the people. With Face
Detection and Facial Recognition, ACDSee takes the burden and tedium out
of searching and identifying individuals in photos." said Frank Lin, CTO
of ACD Systems.
New Features
-
Face Detection & Facial Recognition: automatically
identifies faces and assigns names to the detected faces
-
Develop mode brushes: now including brushable
Vibrance, White Balance, Color Overlay, Color EQ (Saturation,
Brightness, Hue, and Contrast), and Tone Curves
-
Color LUTs: import and apply Color LUTs in Edit mode
-
Support for HEIF: decodes this high efficiency media container
format for images and image sequences
-
Presets: can import and export Develop and Edit mode presets
-
ACDSee Actions: can import and export actions
-
Luminosity Selection: creates selections based on the
brightness in images
Added RAW Support
-
Canon EOS 2000D (EOS Rebel T7, EOS Kiss X90, EOS 1500D)
-
Canon EOS 4000D (EOS Rebel T100, EOS 3000D)
-
Nikon 1 S2
-
Nikon Z7
-
Panasonic FZ-83
-
Panasonic LUMIX ZS200 (DC-TX2, DC-TZ200, DC-TZ202, DC-TZ220, DC-ZS220)
-
Pentax K-S2
-
Pentax KP
-
Sony A7 III (ILCE-7M3)
-
Sony RX100 VI (DSC-RX100M6)
To view the complete list of new features and improvements, please see
the ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019 release notes: http://acdsee.com/en/support/photo-studio-ultimate-2019/release-notes/2019-0
Availability and Pricing
ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019 is available for a lifetime license
for $149 USD or through a subscription starting at $69/year, which
provides users access to regular updates and upgrades. The program is
currently only available for Windows-based computers. http://www.acdsee.com/en/products/photo-studio-ultimate
About ACD Systems International Inc.
ACD Systems is one of the largest independent digital image editing and
management companies in the world. Founded in Texas in 1993, ACD Systems
revolutionized the relationship between analog and digital information.
Now based in Victoria, B.C., the company also has offices in Fort
Lauderdale, Miami, Vancouver, B.C., and Nanjing. Current products
include ACDSee Ultimate, ACDSee Professional, ACDSee Standard, ACDSee
Photo Editor, ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac, Canvas Draw for Mac, and
Canvas X, a technical illustration tool used by engineers and GIS
professionals. ACD Systems' customers include General Motors,
Caterpillar, Boeing, NASA, CNN, and other leading organizations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005200/en/