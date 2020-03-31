Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ACE: Final SAFE Vehicles Rule Missed Opportunity for High Octane, Low Carbon Ethanol

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 01:56pm EDT

Posted on 03/31/2020| Tags: SAFE, ethanol, high octane, midlevel

Sioux Falls, SD (March 31, 2020) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released its final Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule for Model Years 2021-2026 Passenger Cars and Light Trucks today. American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings called the rule a missed opportunity to provide a pathway for high octane, low carbon fuel in his following reaction to the final rule:

'The final rule is a missed opportunity to provide a roadmap for high octane mid-level ethanol blends after EPA specifically requested comments on the role 100 Research Octane Number (RON) E30 could play to help automakers meet fuel economy and emissions standards. We are also disappointed the rule appears to give special treatment to natural gas vehicles but fails to extend much needed incentives for the continued production of flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs), just another example of EPA choosing fossil fuels over low carbon fuels and rural America.

'There are a number of regulatory barriers restricting market access to high octane mid-level ethanol blends that we set forth in our commentsin the fall of 2018 and it's unfortunate that after requesting information from the public on the 'ideal octane level,' the 'benefits of increasing fuel octane,' and specifically how higher octane fuel will play a role in 'engine technologies and product offerings' and 'improvements to fuel economy and CO2 reductions,' EPA failed to incorporate what the Agency previously conceded: 'higher octane fuel can provide auto manufacturers more flexibility to meet more stringent standards by enabling opportunities for use of lower CO2 emitting technologies.'

'EPA's failure to act underscores the importance of ACE's work to advance new Low Carbon Octane Standard legislation to establish a minimum octane standard of 98 RON gasoline from clean sources of octane that reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions such as ethanol.'

Disclaimer

American Coalition for Ethanol published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 17:55:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pGOLDMAN GIVES STAFF 10 DAYS PAID FAMILY LEAVE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS : memo
RE
02:06pMINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES : Mourns Passing of Former Director Harry McKinders
PU
02:04pSome Whole Foods workers call for 'sick out'
RE
02:03pU.S. court rules for Teva in migraine patent dispute with Eli Lilly
RE
02:00pU.S.-Saudi oil alliance idea born at White House, put on back burner for now
RE
01:59pStocks give up gains, on pace for worst quarter since 2008
RE
01:58pStocks give up gains, on pace for worst quarter since 2008
RE
01:56pACE : Final SAFE Vehicles Rule Missed Opportunity for High Octane, Low Carbon Ethanol
PU
01:50pTENNIS : Olympic champion Puig finding new 'normal' with Games delay
RE
01:45pBILLIONAIRE INVESTOR STEVE COHEN : 'After an earthquake there are tremors'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..
5LME COPPER CASH : Copper's Terrible Quarter Could Just Be the Start

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group