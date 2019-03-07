Log in
ACEDS Announces Sandline Discovery as Newest Gold Level Affiliate Partner

03/07/2019 | 03:27pm EST

EAGAN, Minn., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of legal education leader The BARBRI Group, announces Sandline Discovery is the association’s newest Gold Level affiliate partner.

This prestigious status allows Sandline Discovery to leverage and contribute to the full breadth of ACEDS education, marketing, training and professional development resources to enhance the overall electronic discovery skills and capabilities of e-discovery practitioners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandline Discovery to the ACEDS family of affiliate partners,” says Mary Mack, ACEDS executive director. “Sandline’s footprint extends from D.C. through Detroit to Taipei, making their commitment to innovation and service a wonderful resource for our global ACEDS community.”

Among the ACEDS opportunities and resources available to Sandline Discovery and other members are leading-edge job tools, networking forums and opportunities through a global chapter network and events, a best-practices-oriented community of professionals and the exclusive preparation and exam for the career-enhancing CEDS™ professional certification, as well as the new ACEDS E-Discovery Executive Certificate Program.

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with ACEDS,” says Jon Canty, CEO of Sandline Discovery. “The Sandline team is looking forward to the professional development opportunities and eager to share our experience with the ACEDS community.”

About Sandline Discovery
Sandline Discovery is a premier litigation support and e-discovery service provider, assisting legal teams in the United States and globally. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions with exceptional, high-touch service. Providing digital forensics, e-discovery solutions, managed review and litigation consulting services, the Sandline team works alongside case teams and attorneys on the most complex discovery matters to deliver insightful service, measurable value and clarity where there’s complexity. For more information, visit https://www.sandlinediscovery.com/.

About ACEDS
The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying e-discovery skills and competence through training, education and certification to organizations and individuals. The association’s goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at Am Law 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Justice Department, and some of the largest corporations in the world.

Amy Juers
Edge Legal Marketing for ACEDS
ajuers@edgelegalmarketing.com
651.450.9090

© GlobeNewswire 2019
