ACEDS : announces Compliance Discovery Solutions renews as Premier Gold Level Affiliate Partner

03/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT

EAGAN, Minn., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global eDiscovery education and certification provider the Association of Certified eDiscovery Specialists (ACEDS), a BARBRI professional association, is pleased to announce that Compliance Discovery Solutions™ (DS) has renewed its affiliation as a premier "Gold Level" partner.  

Compliance Discovery Solutions

This prestigious status allows Compliance DS to leverage and contribute to the full breadth of ACEDS education, marketing, training and professional development resources to enhance the overall electronic discovery skills and capabilities of eDiscovery practitioners.

"We are grateful for the support our charter affiliate Compliance DS has shown through the years, sponsoring not only our growing global chapters and educational programs, but also our flagship national event at Legaltech," said ACEDS Executive Director, Mary Mack, CEDS, CISSP. "We are proud to renew the organization as a premier Gold Affiliate Partner for 2019."

Among the ACEDS opportunities and resources available to Compliance DS and other members are leading-edge job tools, networking forums and opportunities through a global chapter network and events, a best-practice-oriented community of professionals, and the exclusive preparation and exam for the career-enhancing CEDS™ professional certification, as well as ACEDS' new eDiscovery Executive Certificate Program (eDEx).

"We are excited to continue our partnership with ACEDS as it has enabled our professionals to remain at the forefront of today's best e-Discovery strategies and cutting edge technologies," said Marc Zamsky, Chief Operating Officer, Compliance Discovery Solutions. "We are committed to the high quality, valuable continuing education programs that ACEDS consistently delivers."

About Compliance Discovery Solutions
Compliance Discovery Solutions (www.complianceds.com) is a state-of-the-art integrated eDiscovery services and managed review provider. Through a combination of cutting edge technology, secure SSAE 16 SOC certified data centers and a national footprint of document review space, Compliance helps corporate legal departments and their outside counsel manage critical and complex legal matters. Compliance is a System One (www.systemone.com) division. 

About ACEDS
The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying eDiscovery skills and competence for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and supported by ACEDS chapters around the world. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with eDiscovery, and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at AmLaw 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and United Nations and some of the largest multinational corporations in the world.

Contact: Cindy Parks
913.526.6912
cindy@parkscommunications.com

 

ACEDS logo (PRNewsfoto/ACEDS)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aceds-announces-compliance-discovery-solutions-renews-as-premier-gold-level-affiliate-partner-300819850.html

SOURCE ACEDS


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
