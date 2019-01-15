ACEDS : announces Logikcull as newest premier Diamond Level affiliate partner

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified eDiscovery Specialists ( ACEDS ), part of legal education leader The BARBRI Group, is pleased to announce that Logikcull is the association's newest premier "Diamond Level" affiliate partner.

This prestigious status allows Logikcull to leverage and contribute to the full breadth of ACEDS education, marketing, training and professional development resources to enhance the overall electronic discovery skills and capabilities of eDiscovery practitioners.

"We are proud to announce Logikcull as an ACEDS premier Diamond affiliate partner. The team there has done so much to support and promote our local chapters and ACEDS mission," said Mary Mack, ACEDS executive director, "and we warmly welcome them to our global community."

Among the ACEDS opportunities and resources available to Logikcull and other affiliate partners are leading-edge job tools, networking forums and opportunities through a global chapter network and events, and a best-practice-oriented community of professionals. Members also have access to the exclusive preparation and exam for the career-enhancing CEDS™ professional certification, as well as ACEDS' new eDiscovery Executive Certificate Program. This relevant and valuable offering provides foundational eDiscovery training and is a bridge to attaining the CEDS credential.

"ACEDS has built an impressive reputation for training and educating legal professionals to navigate the high risks and costs associated with eDiscovery," said Andy Wilson, Logikcull CEO. "We are proud to partner with an organization that is as passionate about making discovery as fast, affordable and secure as we are."

About Logikcull

Logikcull provides Instant Discovery for modern legal teams. Its secure, cloud-based solution helps corporate legal departments, law firms and other organizations of all sizes solve the expensive, complex, and risky challenges associated with disputes and investigations. With Logikcull, you can start a discovery project in five seconds, from anywhere at any time on any device. Reviewing data is as easy as performing a Google search. And in Logikcull, your data is always secure. That's why it's trusted by the Fortune 500, Am Law 200, and governments of the biggest cities in the world. Founded in 2004 by CEO Andy Wilson and CTO Sheng Yang, Logikcull builds powerfully simple software that democratizes discovery. To learn more, visit Logikcull.com .

About ACEDS



The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists ( ACEDS ), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying eDiscovery skills and competence through training, education and certification to organizations and individuals. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with eDiscovery and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at AmLaw 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Justice Department, and some of the largest corporations in the world.

Contact: Cindy Parks

913-526-6912

cindy@parkscommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aceds-announces-logikcull-as-newest-premier-diamond-level-affiliate-partner-300778006.html

SOURCE ACEDS