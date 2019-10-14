Log in
ACERTUS : Unveils VINlocity Transportation Management System to Simplify Vehicle Transport for Automotive Shippers

10/14/2019 | 10:40am EDT

New offering utilizes proprietary technology to solve industry pain point by streamlining auto shipping process

ACERTUS, a tech-enabled automotive logistics and services company, today released VINlocity, a proprietary Transportation Management System (TMS) technology for automotive shippers. The vehicle transport technology connects shippers to capacity of pre-approved, carefully vetted carriers representing 20,000 trucks. The platform aims to simplify and streamline auto shipping with instant quotes, seamless ordering, and real-time visibility into shipments, spend, and claims.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005460/en/

This release builds on ACERTUS’ history of supplying advanced, proprietary software and services to manage automotive logistics. VINlocity offers comprehensive functionality, including:

  • Quick, free quotes
  • Standard and expedited shipping rates
  • Automatic shipping for single or multiple units
  • Real-time tracking and notifications
  • Robust analytics
  • And more

VINlocity also boasts mobile-optimized design, an intuitive user interface, enhanced data reporting, and API compatibility for seamless integration with existing operating systems. Usability and efficiency are at the heart of this platform.

“VINlocity, powered by our data lake, helps customers turn data into actionable insights that help them run their business more efficiently,” said John Heimann, Chief Information Officer at ACERTUS. “Intentional in design, the user interface makes adoption easy so dealers can spend more time selling vehicles, not moving them.”

“Since our founding in 2010, ACERTUS has maintained a steady focus on developing industry-leading technology to serve the needs of shippers, carriers, drivers, and other stakeholders in the automotive logistics industry,” said William Billiter, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at ACERTUS. “As a technology-enabled company, we are focused on continually improving the user experience through significant product innovation. ACERTUS will continue to deliver solutions that shippers and carriers need to thrive in today’s on-demand market.”

For more information, please visit VINlocity.com.

About ACERTUS

ACERTUS is as a technology-enabled automotive logistics and services provider. We believe in enhancing our customers’ experience by providing custom, end-to-end solutions throughout the lifecycle of a vehicle including vehicle transport, title and registration, vehicle storage, care and maintenance, final mile delivery and compliance services. Our people, process, innovative technology and relentless drive to deliver are just some of the reasons we made Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. For more information, call 855-ACERTUS (855-223-7887) or visit www.ACERTUSdelivers.com.


© Business Wire 2019
