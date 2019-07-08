ACF Expands Executive Team With Key New Hire

All Commercial Floors, Inc. (“ACF”), a leading national provider of healthcare and commercial floor covering solutions, today announced that flooring industry veteran, Wade Pasch, recently joined ACF as Executive Vice-President Operations, reporting to ACF Founder and President, Kevin Jones.

Mr. Pasch’s impressive career spans more than 35 years in commercial flooring. During his 21 years at Tarkett, with 11 years as General Manager for Tandus’ Source One Division (acquired by Tarkett Industries in 2013), Mr. Pasch has been responsible for projects of all sizes, from a single transition strip to commercial flooring projects larger than 1 million square feet. As the “point-person” for Source One, Mr. Pasch developed an unparalleled network of high-quality floor-covering professionals in all sectors of commercial flooring across the United States, while generating consistent revenues in excess of $75 million annually.

“Wade has the leadership experience and proven track record in transitioning a fast-growing company to a full-scale enterprise, which is exactly what we need as we take our business to the next level. His approach to construction operations and project management on a national basis combines developing scalable processes while building high performance teams,” said ACF President Kevin Jones. “Wade will harness his extensive expertise in helping us continue to build strong local, regional and national market-focused operations to drive the expansion of our company’s branch network, project and installation teams. ACF is committed to hiring the best people our industry has to offer and I am really pleased to have an industry veteran like Wade join our leadership team.”

Mr. Pasch’s extensive experience includes overall operations leadership, project management and maintaining significant client relationships, including commercial property owners, business executives, General Contractors, Architects and Designers. The markets Mr. Pasch covered span many of the segments that ACF serves today, including Healthcare, Hospitality, Education, Corporate, Tenant Improvement, Sports and Recreation, Industrial, Retail and Assisted Living. Additionally, he is an expert in all phases of Moisture Mitigation, a specialty practice of ACF.

About All Commercial Floors

Now in its 21st year, All Commercial Floors is a national leader in providing turnkey commercial and medical flooring solutions for virtually all size customers, including project design, estimating and management, materials sourcing and complete installation services. ACF provides a comprehensive selection of floor covering options, including hard tile and stone, laminate, resilient, wood, vinyl, carpet, bio-base and rubber, along with specialized and proprietary vapor (moisture) mitigation systems. Based in Grand Prairie, Texas, ACF employs over 100 full-time employees in its main office and in seven regional sales and distribution centers across the country. For additional information, please visit our website at: www.allcommercialfloors.com.

