ACFA Australian Cane Farmers Association : Agriculture extension trainees start work | QFF

Farmers throughout Queensland's Great Barrier Reef Catchments will benefit from six new extension trainees who have recently begun work with various NRM and agricultural advisory groups through the Agriculture Extension Work Placement Program.

The Queensland Farmers' Federation (QFF) has partnered with the Queensland Government to deliver the program that will see the trainees mentored by experienced extension practitioners to develop the skills required to engage with primary producers and improve land management practices.

The six trainees, their mentors and key industry and government stakeholders attended an induction meeting in Brisbane recently to get a better understanding of what is expected and achievable within their new roles.

QFF President Stuart Armitage said that industry had an important role to play to assist placing the eager cohort of trainee extension officers with the right mentors and thanked the state government for its support.

'The Agriculture Extension Work Placement Program provides an opportunity to increase land management extension capacity by fast tracking young people entering the sector through dedicated mentoring arrangements,' Mr Armitage said.

'It is encouraging to see the government act on the need to increase targeted extension services across the Reef catchments and start to address the current shortfall of extension advisors.'

'This capacity building program provides a great pathway for new people coming into our sector and it is another step towards a more holistic approach to helping deliver Reef water quality targets.'

'Following the success of last year's program, we look forward to seeing the trainees develop into experienced officers that can continue to support farm managers and businesses.'

The Agriculture Extension Work Placement Program Trainees:

Mika Rowston - Farmacist (Burdekin)

Harry James - Cape York Natural Resource Management (Atherton)

Ellie McVeigh - Herbert Cane Productivity Services Ltd (Ingham)

Jefferson Allan - Plane Creek Productivity Services (Sarina)

Hannah Russell - Sugar Research Australia (Bundaberg)

Sarah Ziebarth - NQ Dry Tropics NRM group, Central Highlands Regional Resources Use Planning Cooperative and Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (Townsville)

To learn more about the trainees, visit: https://www.qff.org.au/projects/rural-jobs-skills-alliance/agriculture-extension-training/.

This program is delivered in collaboration with the Rural Jobs and Skills Alliance and the Reef Alliance and is funded by the Queensland Government Reef Water Quality Program.

Source: Agriculture extension trainees start work - Queensland Farmers' Federation

