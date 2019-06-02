Log in
ACFA Australian Cane Farmers Association : Backing Mackay Sugar jobs | QLD Government

06/02/2019 | 08:59pm EDT

The Palaszczuk Government has pledged to support Mackay Sugar Limited, with the aim of securing the future of the Mackay region's 140-year-plus sugar industry and the jobs it supports.

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad said the upcoming State Budget would commit up to $14 million towards securing an international investor in Mackay Sugar.

'This is about providing certainty to Mackay Sugar's workforce, which reaches almost 800 people in peak season,' Ms Trad said.

'We have said that jobs are our number one priority and we are backing regional jobs in Mackay.'

Member for Mackay, Julieanne Gilbert, welcomed the announcement as demonstration of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to securing jobs for Mackay workers.

'Mackay Sugar is one of the larger employers in the region and has had a long association with the local community for generations,' Ms Gilbert said.

'It is the second largest sugar milling company in Queensland and makes a significant contribution to Mackay's economy.'

The Deputy Premier said the support package would underpin a proposed $120 million investment into Mackay Sugar by Nordzucker, one of the leading sugar companies in Europe.

Mackay Sugar Limited Executive Chairman and CEO Mark Day said the State Government's support package would be widely welcomed by the company's growers, workers and the Mackay community.

'Mackay Sugar strongly believes in the sugar industry's future and this Government assistance package and the agreement with Nordzucker, if it all goes to plan, will set everyone up for the decades ahead,' Mr Day said.

'Mackay has an ideal climate to produce sugar competitively for the global market and we have great logistics capability into Asian growth markets.

'Earlier this year when Nordzucker's senior managers visited the Mackay area it was clear they are seasoned sugar industry people and highlighted that they are not here for a short term financial play. They want to work actively in the business with growers and with the employees in the mills.'

Mackay Sugar has an annual turnover of more than $300 million and has three operating mills in the Mackay region. The company's primary product is raw sugar with around 800,000 tonnes produced annually for both domestic and international markets.

Contact: 0418 158 053

Source: Backing Mackay Sugar jobs - The Queensland Cabinet and Ministerial Directory

Disclaimer

ACFA - Australian Cane Farmers Association published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 00:58:03 UTC
