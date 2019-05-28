ACFA Australian Cane Farmers Association : Federal election hailed a win for regional Queensland | North Queensland Register

Rural voters in North Queensland made sure their voices were heard loud and clear with the federal election delivering a sweeping victory to the LNP and Katter's Australian Party in Kennedy.

Concerns around Labor's policies, proposed new taxes and mining were thought to be the reason behind the Coalition's support.

Cane grower Glenn Clarke, who farms 180 hectares at Glen Isla outside of Proserpine in the Dawson electorate, which was returned to the LNP's George Christensen, said the result would provide stability for the industry.

'It is very encouraging news. It's good to have the election over after enduring five weeks of campaigning, it finally came to a head and the result is beyond anyone's expectations,' Mr Clarke said.

'At the end of the day, common sense prevailed, and we didn't embrace the raft of taxes the ALP proposed.'

Mr Clarke said he had no doubt that the Queensland Labor government's controversial vegetation management laws and proposed strict reef regulations had an impact.

'No doubt in particular areas it would have had an impact, particularly in the western electorates and also the coastal electorates, which saw some improvement on results, and mining as well.'

Mr Clarke said from a federal perspective, stability would continue for cane growers, with the focus now shifting to the state government election due next year.

'We'll be keen to see what happens in the next 12 months, the state government with reef regulations will have far more impact on us.'

Growcom CEO David Thomson said primary producers would have high expectations of the returned government and its commitments to horticulture.

'The Coalition brought to the election a plan to lift agriculture, fisheries and forestry to be a $100 billion industry by 2030,' Mr Thomson said.

'Growers should be encouraged by this plan and its commitments to secure water access for primary production, ensure our industry has a skilled workforce to tap into, and lower energy prices. We also welcome the focus on opening up new export markets.'

