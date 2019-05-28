Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ACFA Australian Cane Farmers Association : Hort360 focus on farm data privacy | Queensland Country Life

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 01:24am EDT

Like other industries, horticulture has its own Best Management Practice program called Hort360, which is owned on behalf of the industry by Growcom.

And like other industry BMP programs, Hort360 is similarly affected by the legislation currently before the Queensland Parliament, better known as the Reef Regulations.

While we can all get behind doing our best for the Great Barrier Reef, industry bodies have legitimate concerns about this legislation. It represents a significant extension of government power, to enter private property and compel businesses to hand over sensitive information.

But we should anticipate the Reef Regulations will pass this Parliament without any major amendment.

So Growcom will work constructively with the government, and will also take comfort in the choices that are available.

Growcom, on behalf of horticulture, has a choice whether Hort360 is recognised under this legislation. And if we do decide to have it recognised, even then individual growers can opt out of having their information shared with government.

As ever, the devil will be in the detail.

Much about what farm data can be requested will be defined in yet-to-be drafted standards and guidelines that will underpin the Reef Regulations. Our decision to have Hort360 recognised will depend on this detail.

Great care will be required in fleshing this out. Our concern is for the privacy of Hort360 participants, and also for the effectiveness of the Hort360 program itself.

Hort360 has not been designed to determine 'good' from 'bad' as the Reef Regulations require. It has been designed for the sole purpose of encouraging 'better'.

Our long experience with vegetables suggests that using a carrot as you would use a stick will affect its edibility.

Where there are other regulatory options available Growcom will be reticent to compromise the Hort360 program that has proven to be an overwhelming success. We already have over 900 growers involved who are not just reducing their environmental impacts, but boosting their profitability through more effective use of farm inputs.

We encourage all horticulturists to join the program, safe in the knowledge information about their business will only ever be used with their consent and for the purpose it was originally collected.

Source: Hort360 focus on farm data privacy | Queensland Country Life

Related

Disclaimer

ACFA - Australian Cane Farmers Association published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 05:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23aGerman Consumer Sentiment Is Set to Sour in June
DJ
02:15aCHINA DREAMS ON HOLD : heartland city feels chill of economic slowdown
RE
02:15aGERMAN CONSUMER SENTIMENT IS SET TO SOUR IN JUNE : GfK
DJ
02:14aBREXIT HELPS NEW YORK TAKE TOP FINANCE SPOT FROM LONDON : survey
RE
02:10aDollar ticks up, euro's post-EU vote bounce proves brief
RE
01:54aTrump's red carpet visit gives Japan brief reprieve on trade, pressure stays
RE
01:24aACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Hort360 focus on farm data privacy | Queensland Country Life
PU
01:24aACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Lower fibre quality targeted in QUT sugar research | Queensland Country Life
PU
01:24aACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Federal election hailed a win for regional Queensland | North Queensland Register
PU
01:18aFAILING TO HIRE WOMEN, ECB EXTENDS SUPERVISION JOB DEADLINE : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : ALIBABA PLANS BUMPER $20 BILLION HK LISTING TO BOOST INVESTMENT WAR CHEST: sources
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Huawei reviewing FedEx relationship, says packages ‘diverted'
3Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
4PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : PTT PUBLIC : Thai gains after strong factory data, Singapore stocks drop
5RENAULT : RENAULT : Fiat-Renault merger plan revving up
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About