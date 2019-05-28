Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ACFA Australian Cane Farmers Association : Lower fibre quality targeted in QUT sugar research | Queensland Country Life

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 01:24am EDT

Cane varieties with lower fibre content could be a winner for growers come processing time, according to research from the Queensland University of Technology.

But sugar researcher Geoff Kent from QUT's Centre for Tropical Crops and Biocommodities has warned that not all varieties are created equal.

While speaking at the Australian Society of Sugar Cane Technologists conference in Toowoomba, Mr Kent said the variety Q240 was the standout performer at the Racecourse mill at Mackay and at the Isis Central mill near Childers, while Q208 was at the forefront of results at the Harwood mill in northern NSW.

'The economic model that we've got does provide a consistent approach to assess the overall benefits of a variety,' he told the conference. 'It does take into account the processing costs of varieties in addition to some of the more easily modified parameters such as cane yield and CCS.'

He emphasised that the study, undertaken in collaboration with Sugar Research Australia, was limited by the amount of rakes available for testing in some areas and that not all lower fibre content varieties performed better, saying there was a lower limit where processing costs started to affect the benefit.

Mr Kent began his presentation by explaining that the SRA breeding program made use of the relative economic genetic value parameter, which worked well as a measure for cane yield, CCS, fibre content, appearance grade and disease resistance, but not for fibre quality.

'Fibre quality is another parameter that's incredibly important in terms of millability,' he said.

To address that limitation, researchers had to find an approach that produced an economic value that made assessing cane varieties comparable.

Once they'd factored in a number of income and cost criteria - sugar production, molasses production and electricity production, as well as harvest and transport costs and issues around season length - they tested the model with data from the three factories in different sugar-producing locations.

Attention was focused on the six varieties that constitute the largest percentage of cane supply, benchmarking against Q208, the major variety in each of the data sets looked at.

At the Racecourse mill, Q240, Q242 and Q183 did better than Q208 in terms of fibre properties - sheer strength, impact resistance and short fibre content.

Q240 was on the softer side of normal for short fibre content and lower fibre content, and Q242, a harder cane, was still in the lower fibre quadrant.

At the Isis mill, Mr Kent said Q238 was second-best to Q240 over three seasons in that they were both softer, lower fibre canes.

'We then move onto Harwood with a somewhat different set of varieties and you see Q208 sitting right at the forefront of results in that case,' he said. 'The second-best appeared to be the Q183.'

For all of the major varieties, Mr Kent said one could look at the sugar income parameter and get a pretty good assessment of where they would sit on the net economic value scale.

'When we start talking about softer canes, and I would hazard a guess, harder canes, we're talking about varieties where processing costs become important other parameters,' he said.

As far as the 2016-released soft cane SRA1 was concerned, its sugar benefit was much better than the other varieties but the impact of the number of stops was high at Isis in 2016.

Mr Kent said that at this stage, they didn't have enough information on SRA1 to confidently use the latest economic modelling with it.

'The biggest weakness in the model that I see at the moment is that ability to be able to predict the number of stops that we're going to face with this new variety.

'I'd like to think that we can get a much more robust relationship if we processed a lot more data, from a lot more factories.'

While he was confident that if they looked at varieties that were on either the very high, hard or very soft ends, they would see a higher number of stops than what has been shown so far, there is still more research to be done this year to confirm that.

Source: Lower fibre quality targeted in QUT sugar research | Queensland Country Life

Related

Disclaimer

ACFA - Australian Cane Farmers Association published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 05:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23aGerman Consumer Sentiment Is Set to Sour in June
DJ
02:15aCHINA DREAMS ON HOLD : heartland city feels chill of economic slowdown
RE
02:15aGERMAN CONSUMER SENTIMENT IS SET TO SOUR IN JUNE : GfK
DJ
02:14aBREXIT HELPS NEW YORK TAKE TOP FINANCE SPOT FROM LONDON : survey
RE
02:10aDollar ticks up, euro's post-EU vote bounce proves brief
RE
01:54aTrump's red carpet visit gives Japan brief reprieve on trade, pressure stays
RE
01:24aACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Hort360 focus on farm data privacy | Queensland Country Life
PU
01:24aACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Lower fibre quality targeted in QUT sugar research | Queensland Country Life
PU
01:24aACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Federal election hailed a win for regional Queensland | North Queensland Register
PU
01:18aFAILING TO HIRE WOMEN, ECB EXTENDS SUPERVISION JOB DEADLINE : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : ALIBABA PLANS BUMPER $20 BILLION HK LISTING TO BOOST INVESTMENT WAR CHEST: sources
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Huawei reviewing FedEx relationship, says packages ‘diverted'
3Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
4PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : PTT PUBLIC : Thai gains after strong factory data, Singapore stocks drop
5RENAULT : RENAULT : Fiat-Renault merger plan revving up
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About