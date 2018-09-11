Log in
ACH Foam Technologies Supports Green Roof Construction All the Way Around

09/11/2018 | 04:33pm CEST

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across commercial development, owners, designers, and builders are continually investing in new ways to add building amenities for a competitive advantage. From office buildings to multifamily residential properties, green roof construction is on the rise as residents, tenants, and guests are increasingly drawn to properties with rooftop pool decks, high rise green space, and fire pit lounges perched above city streets. To account for the added structural load, green roof designers and builders have a trusted ally in ACH Foam Technologies’ Foam-Control® geofoam.

Geofoam Solution
Lightweight, durable, and incredibly strong, ACH Foam Technologies' geofoam blocks are a vital resource in green roof construction projects across the country.


“Green roofs were initially an interesting way to shield a building from heat gains using small, simple trays of plants,” says Jim Nugent, ACH Foam Technologies’ Regional Sales Manager serving the greater Chicago area. “Today, we are helping designers conceive havens in the sky featuring multiple elevations that incorporate park-like vegetation and hardscape materials seamlessly.” The challenge in green roof engineering is adding the combination of live and dead loads to the building’s structure without requiring a cost-prohibitive support system. ACH Foam Technologies’ Foam-Control geofoam and insulation products are lightweight materials with high compressive strength used to fill voids and create contours in elevations while also reducing axial loading on structures.

Nugent works with designers to match loading requirements with product compressive strengths to create cost-effective green-roof solutions. While active hardscapes like pool decks and poured-in concrete require higher compressive strengths, areas without foot traffic and only light vegetation don’t need as much support. The compressive strength of ACH Foam Technologies’ molded polystyrene ranges from 2.2 pounds per square inch at one percent deformation all the way up to 18.6 psi, the highest density geofoam blocks. Thin profiles can be created with sheets of ACH Foam Technologies’ high-performance rigid foam insulation. Areas that require large void fills incorporate geofoam blocks that are typically up to 4’ x 8’ and 30” thick but can also be manufactured to specification.

To keep the architectural community up-to-speed on the latest innovations and applications for green roof engineering, Nugent and other ACH Foam Technologies sales managers across the country conduct regular presentations at AIA and ASLA events and lead lunch-n-learns for individual firms or project teams. All of ACH Foam Technologies’ Foam-Control geofoam products are backed by an industry-leading 10-year compressive resistance warranty. Click to learn more about ACH Foam Technologies’ geofoam today.

Contact Information:
Mary Burk - mburk@achfoam.com / 303.645.4114
Sean O’Keefe - sean@sokpr.com / 303.668.0717

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9186d8a-091f-470d-bb58-be25a7d93c75

© GlobeNewswire 2018
