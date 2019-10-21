ACI 20/20 Vision of Clean: Convention Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for the global cleaning product supply chain’s top business-to-business event: the 2020 American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Annual Meeting & Industry Convention.

Companies throughout the cleaning product supply chain can now register for the 2020 ACI Convention at cleaninginstitute.org. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The event takes place January 27-February 1, 2020 at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida. Eligible companies can find out more information about the Convention and register today on ACI’s website, cleaninginstitute.org.

The theme for the Convention is “ACI 20/20 Vision of Clean.”

“The ACI Convention provides the ideal platform for business, sales, R&D and marketplace planning for 2020 and beyond,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President and CEO. “Our Annual Convention brings together the global cleaning product supply chain in one place, at one time like no other event in the world.”

A highlight of ACI’s Convention Week will be our Industry Leadership Panel January 30, featuring:

Tim Mulhere, President – Global Institutional, Ecolab Inc.

Sundar Raman, President – Fabric Care North America, P&G Professional Global, Procter & Gamble

Quinn Stepan, Jr., Chairman, President & CEO, Stepan Company

The ACI Convention is designed to benefit the year-round members of ACI, who produce, manufacture and market household and institutional cleaning products and producers of chemicals that make those products work; providers of finished packaging; and chemical distributors.

Companies interested in becoming a member of ACI should contact membership@cleaninginstitute.org.

For specific information on ACI Convention registration and sponsorship opportunities, please contact meetings@cleaninginstitute.org.

About American Cleaning Institute: American Cleaning Institute® (ACI® - www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

