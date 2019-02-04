Log in
ACI Board Elects New Chair, Vice Chair, Welcomes Three New Directors

02/04/2019 | 12:36pm EST

  • Procter & Gamble’s Sundar Raman Becomes Chair, Stepan’s Scott Behrens New Vice Chair
  • New Directors Include Clorox’s Eric Reynolds, Shell Chemicals’ Sean Clarry, Colgate-Palmolive’s Raj Kohli

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Board of Directors elected Sundar Raman of Procter & Gamble as its new Chair and Scott Behrens of Stepan Company as the new Vice Chair at its first meeting of the year during the 2019 ACI Convention.

Raman serves as Vice President, North America Fabric Care at P&G, while Behrens is Stepan’s Vice President & General Manager, Global Surfactants.

Three executives were also elected by the Board to fill existing vacancies, including:

The new directors’ current term lasts through January 2020.

“ACI is able to strongly represent the cleaning product supply in part due to the breadth and depth of leaders serving on our Board of Directors,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President and CEO. “With our current Board, we look forward to maximizing ACI’s ability to serve the growth and innovation of our industry for years to come.”

About The American Cleaning Institute® - (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.


© Business Wire 2019
