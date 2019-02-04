ACI Board Elects New Chair, Vice Chair, Welcomes Three New Directors

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Board of Directors elected Sundar
Raman of Procter
& Gamble as its new Chair and Scott Behrens of Stepan
Company as the new Vice Chair at its first meeting of the year
during the 2019 ACI Convention.
Raman serves as Vice President, North America Fabric Care at P&G, while
Behrens is Stepan’s Vice President & General Manager, Global Surfactants.
Three executives were also elected by the Board to fill existing
vacancies, including:
The new directors’ current term lasts through January 2020.
“ACI is able to strongly represent the cleaning product supply in part
due to the breadth and depth of leaders serving on our Board of
Directors,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President and CEO. “With our
current Board, we look forward to maximizing ACI’s ability to serve the
growth and innovation of our industry for years to come.”
About The American Cleaning Institute® -
(ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org)
is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and
represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI
members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents,
and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial
and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and
finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI
serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry
by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our
planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound
science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005608/en/