ACI Capital Partners Recently Closes Two Multifamily Deals

ACI Secures $57,000,000 Capital for a Jacksonville, Florida Luxury Apartment Development

ACI Capital Partners recently secured $57,000,000 for the development of a 350-unit luxury apartment community in Jacksonville, Florida.

ACI secured 90% of the capital stack for the development. ACI is pleased to have been able to secure the capital for this development.

ACI continues to work with Multifamily and Senior Living developers to secure equity and financing options with the most favorable terms.

ACI Capitalizes $9,500,000 Equity for a Student Housing Development in North Carolina

ACI Capital Partners recently capitalized $9,500,000 in equity for the development of a 400 bed, $41,000,000 student house community in North Carolina.

ACI secured 90% of the required equity for the project. ACI is pleased to have been able to secure the equity for this development.

ACI continues to work with Multifamily and Senior Living developers to secure equity and financing options with the most favorable terms.

ABOUT ACI:

ACI Capital Partners Inc. is a Florida Corporation who are a network of Commercial Real Estate Investment and Private Equity investors and lenders in commercial real estate.

ACI’s unique expertise, broad capital markets, relationships, investor base, and national and international platforms allow them to bring the most favorable capital raise or sale of commercial properties. With a history of performance spanning more than 15 years, they bring to the table over 20,000 investors, plus an additional 30,000 industry contacts, combined with over 10,000 accounts that operate from offices in major and secondary markets throughout the US and Canada.

ACI is a valuable relationship for building the capital stack in virtually any commercial real estate transaction. Some of their specialties include: Debt and Equity Placement with ACI Investors and Financing Relationships, Investment Sales – Acquisitions and Dispositions, Advisory Services, Private Equity and Corporate Finance, Structured Finance, Loan Sales, Loan Servicing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005656/en/