ACI Capital Partners Recently Closes Two Multifamily Deals

ACI Secures $57,000,000 Capital for a
Jacksonville, Florida Luxury Apartment Development
ACI Capital Partners recently secured $57,000,000 for the development of
a 350-unit luxury apartment community in Jacksonville, Florida.
ACI secured 90% of the capital stack for the development. ACI is pleased
to have been able to secure the capital for this development.
ACI continues to work with Multifamily and Senior Living developers to
secure equity and financing options with the most favorable terms.
ACI Capitalizes $9,500,000 Equity for a Student
Housing Development in North Carolina
ACI Capital Partners recently capitalized $9,500,000 in equity for the
development of a 400 bed, $41,000,000 student house community in North
Carolina.
ACI secured 90% of the required equity for the project. ACI is pleased
to have been able to secure the equity for this development.
ACI continues to work with Multifamily and Senior Living developers to
secure equity and financing options with the most favorable terms.
ABOUT ACI:
ACI Capital Partners Inc. is a Florida Corporation who are a network of
Commercial Real Estate Investment and Private Equity investors and
lenders in commercial real estate.
ACI’s unique expertise, broad capital markets, relationships, investor
base, and national and international platforms allow them to bring the
most favorable capital raise or sale of commercial properties. With a
history of performance spanning more than 15 years, they bring to the
table over 20,000 investors, plus an additional 30,000 industry
contacts, combined with over 10,000 accounts that operate from offices
in major and secondary markets throughout the US and Canada.
ACI is a valuable relationship for building the capital stack in
virtually any commercial real estate transaction. Some of their
specialties include: Debt and Equity Placement with ACI Investors and
Financing Relationships, Investment Sales – Acquisitions and
Dispositions, Advisory Services, Private Equity and Corporate Finance,
Structured Finance, Loan Sales, Loan Servicing.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005656/en/