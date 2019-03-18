Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACI Capital Partners Recently Closes Two Multifamily Deals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

ACI Secures $57,000,000 Capital for a Jacksonville, Florida Luxury Apartment Development

ACI Capital Partners recently secured $57,000,000 for the development of a 350-unit luxury apartment community in Jacksonville, Florida.

ACI secured 90% of the capital stack for the development. ACI is pleased to have been able to secure the capital for this development.

ACI continues to work with Multifamily and Senior Living developers to secure equity and financing options with the most favorable terms.

ACI Capitalizes $9,500,000 Equity for a Student Housing Development in North Carolina

ACI Capital Partners recently capitalized $9,500,000 in equity for the development of a 400 bed, $41,000,000 student house community in North Carolina.

ACI secured 90% of the required equity for the project. ACI is pleased to have been able to secure the equity for this development.

ACI continues to work with Multifamily and Senior Living developers to secure equity and financing options with the most favorable terms.

ABOUT ACI:

ACI Capital Partners Inc. is a Florida Corporation who are a network of Commercial Real Estate Investment and Private Equity investors and lenders in commercial real estate.

ACI’s unique expertise, broad capital markets, relationships, investor base, and national and international platforms allow them to bring the most favorable capital raise or sale of commercial properties. With a history of performance spanning more than 15 years, they bring to the table over 20,000 investors, plus an additional 30,000 industry contacts, combined with over 10,000 accounts that operate from offices in major and secondary markets throughout the US and Canada.

ACI is a valuable relationship for building the capital stack in virtually any commercial real estate transaction. Some of their specialties include: Debt and Equity Placement with ACI Investors and Financing Relationships, Investment Sales – Acquisitions and Dispositions, Advisory Services, Private Equity and Corporate Finance, Structured Finance, Loan Sales, Loan Servicing.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:10pSHANTA GOLD : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
02:10pSAINT GOBAIN : 2019 Share Capital Increase reserved for members of the Saint-Gobain Group employee savings plan
PU
02:10pGENERAL MILLS : Feeling lucky? Lucky Charms is giving away 15,000 boxes of rainbow and unicorn marshmallows
PU
02:09pLiberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. February 2019 Monthly Update
GL
02:08pPRGX GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:08pCORRECTION : BIC : Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
02:08pGLOBALITY : New Report Reveals Global Organizations Must Embrace the Transformative Power of AI
BU
02:08pCarnival Is Offering Its Private-Label Beer on All Vessels
DJ
02:07pIMN'S INAUGURAL INVESTORS' CONFERENCE ON CRE CLOS : Recap
BU
02:05pSOCIETE GENERALE : 18.03.2019 Registration Document 2019 (PDF 2754Ko)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
3ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.