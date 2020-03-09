Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACI Reveals World's Best Airports for Customer Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:02am EDT

 

Airports Council International (ACI) World has today revealed the winners of its world-renowned Airport Service Quality Awards.

The awards recognize those airports around the world that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers.

This year, 140 awards have been won by 84 individual airports. The full list of winners can be found here.

Consistent winners Indianapolis International Airport, Beijing Capital International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport, and Toronto Pearson, Aeroporto di Roma-Fiumicino, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Delhi’s, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, and Sheremetyevo International Airport have this year been joined by first time recipients from all regions.

First time recipients include Kotoka International Airport (Accra, Ghana), Mangalore Airport (Mangalore, India), Supadio Airport (Pontianak, Indonesia), Aalesund Airport (Alesund, Norway), Aeropuerto de Hierro (Valverde, Spain), Aeropuerto de Melilla (Melilla, Spain), Aeropuerto de San Sebastián (San Sebastien, Spain), Bodo Airport (Bodo, Norway), Izmir Adnan Menderes International Airport (İzmir, Turkey), Copenhagen Airport (Copenhagen, Denmark), Aeropuertos Ecologicos de Galapagos S.A. Ecogal (Galapagos, Ecuador), Capital Region International Airport (Lansing, United States), Stockholm-Bromma Airport (Stockholm, Sweden), and St John's International Airport (St. John's, Canada).

“The Airport Service Quality Awards represent the highest possible recognition for airport operators around the world and recognize excellence in customer experience,” ACI World Director General Angela Gittens said.

“The awards this year have been won by a diverse group of winning airports from around the world which illustrates the industry-wide commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience.

“Delivering a better customer experience is an important business strategy in an increasingly competitive airport industry. ACI’s global ASQ programme is the only one that not only recognises excellence but also provides airports with objective measurement and benchmarking to help drive their performance.

“We are pleased to note that the five winning airports in the category of ‘Best airport by size and region (under two million passengers per year in Europe)’, are all first-time winners of an ASQ award.”

The Airport Service Quality programme is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme. In 2019, more than half of the world’s 8.8 billion travellers passed through an ASQ airport.

The winning airports will come together at the ASQ Awards Ceremony to be held during the third ACI Customer Experience Global Summit, taking place in Kraków, Poland in September.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:23aCHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT : Supplemental notice of the first egm of 2020
PU
06:23aSPARKLE ROLL : Next day disclosure return - change in issued share capital
PU
06:23aEGDON RESOURCES : East Humber Basin Update – Keddington, Keddington South and Louth
PU
06:23aSEC Filing (PRER14C)
PU
06:23aALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S A : Announcement regarding the purchase of treasury shares
PU
06:21aINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:20aBOEING : FAA Proposes $19.68 Million Civil Penalty Against The Boeing Co.
AQ
06:19aIEA warns oil producers against playing 'Russian roulette'
RE
06:19aMATINAS BIOPHARMA : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results Of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:19a8I ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil suffers rout after Saudi Arabia fires first shot of price war
2Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks
3Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures sink by 5% down limit after crude rout
5Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group