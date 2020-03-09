ACI Reveals World's Best Airports for Customer Experience

Airports Council International (ACI) World has today revealed the winners of its world-renowned Airport Service Quality Awards.

The awards recognize those airports around the world that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers.

This year, 140 awards have been won by 84 individual airports. The full list of winners can be found here.

Consistent winners Indianapolis International Airport, Beijing Capital International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport, and Toronto Pearson, Aeroporto di Roma-Fiumicino, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Delhi’s, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, and Sheremetyevo International Airport have this year been joined by first time recipients from all regions.

First time recipients include Kotoka International Airport (Accra, Ghana), Mangalore Airport (Mangalore, India), Supadio Airport (Pontianak, Indonesia), Aalesund Airport (Alesund, Norway), Aeropuerto de Hierro (Valverde, Spain), Aeropuerto de Melilla (Melilla, Spain), Aeropuerto de San Sebastián (San Sebastien, Spain), Bodo Airport (Bodo, Norway), Izmir Adnan Menderes International Airport (İzmir, Turkey), Copenhagen Airport (Copenhagen, Denmark), Aeropuertos Ecologicos de Galapagos S.A. Ecogal (Galapagos, Ecuador), Capital Region International Airport (Lansing, United States), Stockholm-Bromma Airport (Stockholm, Sweden), and St John's International Airport (St. John's, Canada).

“The Airport Service Quality Awards represent the highest possible recognition for airport operators around the world and recognize excellence in customer experience,” ACI World Director General Angela Gittens said.

“The awards this year have been won by a diverse group of winning airports from around the world which illustrates the industry-wide commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience.

“Delivering a better customer experience is an important business strategy in an increasingly competitive airport industry. ACI’s global ASQ programme is the only one that not only recognises excellence but also provides airports with objective measurement and benchmarking to help drive their performance.

“We are pleased to note that the five winning airports in the category of ‘Best airport by size and region (under two million passengers per year in Europe)’, are all first-time winners of an ASQ award.”

The Airport Service Quality programme is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme. In 2019, more than half of the world’s 8.8 billion travellers passed through an ASQ airport.

The winning airports will come together at the ASQ Awards Ceremony to be held during the third ACI Customer Experience Global Summit, taking place in Kraków, Poland in September.

