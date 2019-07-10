ACIA, FCBI, and GWR Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers
WILMINGTON, Del., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ACIA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Acacia’s agreement to be acquired by Cisco Systems, Inc. Shareholders of Acacia will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of Acacia common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-acacia-communications-inc.
Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: FCBI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Fredrick’s agreement to be acquired by ACNB Corporation (“ACNB”) (NASDAQ CM: ACNB). Shareholders of Frederick will receive 0.9900 shares of ACNB for each share of Frederick owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-frederick-county-bancorp-inc.
Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Genesee & Wyoming’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Shareholders of Genesee & Wyoming will receive $112.00 in cash for each share of Genesee & Wyoming. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-genesee-and-wyoming-inc.
If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.