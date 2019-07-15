ACIA, MSL, GWR, and GDI Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers
0
07/15/2019 | 12:46pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ACIA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Acacia’s agreement to be acquired by Cisco Systems, Inc. Shareholders of Acacia will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of Acacia common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-acacia-communications-inc.
MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: MSL) regarding possible violations of law related to MidSouth’s agreement to be acquired by Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HWC) for 0.2952 shares of Hancock per share of MidSouth. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-midsouth-bancorp-inc.
Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Genesee & Wyoming’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Shareholders of Genesee & Wyoming will receive $112.00 in cash for each share of Genesee & Wyoming. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-genesee-and-wyoming-inc.
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Gardner Denver’s agreement to be merge with Ingersoll-Rand plc. Upon completion of the merger, Gardner Denver shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gardner-denver-holdings-inc.
If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.