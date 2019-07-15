Log in
ACIA, MSL, GWR, and GDI Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

07/15/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ACIA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Acacia’s agreement to be acquired by Cisco Systems, Inc. Shareholders of Acacia will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of Acacia common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-acacia-communications-inc.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: MSL) regarding possible violations of law related to MidSouth’s agreement to be acquired by Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HWC) for 0.2952 shares of Hancock per share of MidSouth. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-midsouth-bancorp-inc.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Genesee & Wyoming’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Shareholders of Genesee & Wyoming will receive $112.00 in cash for each share of Genesee & Wyoming. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-genesee-and-wyoming-inc.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Gardner Denver’s agreement to be merge with Ingersoll-Rand plc. Upon completion of the merger, Gardner Denver shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gardner-denver-holdings-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
