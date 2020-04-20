Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACL Airshop : Appoints Mark Edwards Managing Director, Asia Pacific Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 01:03am EDT

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Organizational Announcement
Mark Edwards—Managing Director, Asia Pacific Region

We are announcing Mr. Mark Edwards as the Company's new Managing Director, Asia Pacific Region for ACL Airshop LLC and its affiliate entities in Singapore and throughout Asia. This appointment takes effect immediately. Edwards is based in the Singapore office of ACL Airshop. He will report directly to Jos Jacobsen, COO for those international regions and Managing Director – Global Leasing.

Mr. Edwards brings over 30 years of exceptional qualifications to this leadership and customer service role, not least of which most recently in his 5 years of successful growth as the Senior Executive in Asia Pacific for DNATA, serving scores of airlines customers across the entire region from their Singapore office. In that role, with full P&L responsibility and 1,800 employees at multiple airport sites, Edwards as the regional leader grew a business of considerable scale, and amplified his solid reputation for quality, reliability, business acumen, and customer responsiveness. Prior to DNATA in Asia, Edwards served for 25 years in senior executive positions for large airline services companies in Europe and North America.

Heretofore, Mr. Edwards has been a Consultant to Ranger Airshop Holdings, Inc., the parent company of ACL Airshop, assisting the parent and its Board of large institutional shareholders with assessing their continuing strategic growth and service strategies for Asia-Pacific.

ACL Airshop welcomes Mark Edwards to our customer-focused company.

Steve Townes                  

                   Jos Jacobsen

CEO, ACL Airshop LLC         

          Chief Operating Officer and

CEO, Ranger Airshop Holdings   

      Managing Director, Global Leasing

 

www.ACLairshop.com
www.RangerAerospace.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acl-airshop-appoints-mark-edwards-managing-director-asia-pacific-region-301043272.html

SOURCE ACL Airshop


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:17aNovartis acquires Amblyotech, pursuing novel digital therapy for children and adult patients with “lazy eye”
GL
01:15aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Spectacles group EssilorLuxottica to scrap dividend, cut costs
RE
01:12aCHINA IN AFRICA : South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association (SACETA)-Africa Oil & Power (AOP) Partnership Opens Doors to New Chinese Investment in Africa The partnership agreement, signed today, sees Africa's leading energy event organizer join hands with China's top trade and investment association in South Africa
AQ
01:11aCAPMAN OYJ : Real Estate sells school property in Stockholm to Stenvalvet
PU
01:11aZUR ROSE : publishes adjusted proposal for the creation of authorized share capital and withdraws the agenda item relating to the creation of additional conditional capital for the Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
01:11a
PU
01:11aMANNAI : ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY 19th APRIL, 2020
PU
01:05aZUR ROSE : publishes adjusted proposal for the creation of authorized share capital and withdraws the agenda item relating to the creation of additional conditional capital for the Annual General Meeting 2020
EQ
01:03aACL AIRSHOP : Appoints Mark Edwards Managing Director, Asia Pacific Region
PR
01:01aFILO MINING : Latest Drill Results Include 1,009 Metres of 0.95% CuEq (0.57% Copper and 0.39 g/t Gold) and 1,034 Metres of 0.68% CuEq (0.42% Copper and 0.32 g/t Gold)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group