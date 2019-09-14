ACL Airshop Making Steady Advances in ULD Air Cargo Technology Innovations, Teamed with Descartes

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Airshop, a technology driven global leader in air cargo "ULD" logistics solutions, is using the occasion of the annual ULD Care Conference in Montreal to announce and discuss continued progress with innovative technologies such as Bluetooth tracking & tracing, "ULD Control" proprietary logistics programs, and their latest "FindMyULD" free app, all in the context of the Company's continued arrangement with Descartes through its acquisition of CORE Transport Technologies. Descartes is an Ontario headquartered Canadian and US publicly traded company with FY19 revenues of $275 Million (US). Descartes has over 20,000 customers worldwide according to its latest Facts Sheet.

Jos Jacobsen, ACL Airshop's Managing Director-Global Leasing & Chief Technology Officer, who is also a Board member of ULD Care and attending in Montreal, said: "We have all arrived at a new era for real-time air cargo visibility. Despite current tariff wars, long-term the air cargo sector is increasing in volume, value, and even as a percentage of total world trade shipments. Tracking ULDs and their contents in real-time not only can reduce costs, it helps answer shippers' questions about where their goods are, and their status along the supply chain. We are seeing new ways to add value for our customers with these initiatives."

ACL Airshop and CORE Transport Technologies teamed up several years ago, announcing in September 2017 during the ULD Care Conference in Budapest their ambitious strategic alliance plans. Since then, as the first-to-market technology leaders for ULD innovations of this type, the two companies have made good progress. Wes Tucker, ACL Airshop's Executive VP for The Americas who helped ink that initial partnership, said: "We are in actual implementation of Bluetooth, ULD Control, and FindMyULD with multiple airlines. Like most first adopters, we are continuously improving the service product as we go along. We will actually demonstrate FindMyULD for any airlines clients attending ULD Care who wish to check it out, it's intriguingly effective." He continued: "We believe the strength of Descartes as CORE's new globally-networked parent bodes well for continuing advancements."

ACL Airshop is one of the corporate signatories to the ULD Care CODE OF CONDUCT. Pieter van Calcar, ACL Airshop's Managing Director-Asia Pacific, said: "It's always about quality, safety, and service with us, for our hundreds of airlines and air cargo clients. ULD are flight safety critical and costly items of aircraft equipment. The Code of Conduct creates a foundation for all players in the air cargo industry worldwide to deliver safe, sustainable, cost-effective ULD operations." Maurice van Terheijden, ACL Airshop's Managing Director-EMEA, also attending, said: "The 10 points in the ULD Care Code of Conduct are important hallmarks for all of us in our company. Plus, our new technologies and the enhanced transparency, with data analytics, can help air carriers manage better their ULD inventory, balancing supply and demand with the location of the assets, thus reducing costs, increasing efficiency, even doing more with less investment."

ACL Airshop is sponsoring the Women in ULD Networking Breakfast during the ULD Care Conference. Ms. Halima Hodzic, ACL Airshop's General Manager at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport ("ORD") is the featured speaker during that breakfast event, the first of its kind at a ULD Care Conference. She said: "Our new technologies are a game changer for us, and for airlines who adopt. IATA estimates that up to $475 Million in industry-wide savings is possible by better managing the movement of ULD's. We want to help deliver those savings for our customers."

For more information, visit www.aclairshop.com or www.core-tt.com. The companies will be meeting with airlines customers at the ULD CARE symposium in Montreal.

Forward Looking Statements: The Companies mentioned in this News Release from time to time may discuss forward-looking information. Except for factual historical information, all forward looking statements are estimates by the Companies' management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Companies' control and may cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations.

