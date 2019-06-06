ACM Research : Announces Updated Participation Date at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

FREMONT, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. ('ACM' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, today announced a revised date for its participation at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Management will now participate on Monday, June 10, 2019.



Management will be available to meet with institutional investors at the conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Stifel.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

