ACM Research : Announces Updated Participation Date at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/06/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

FREMONT, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. ('ACM' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, today announced a revised date for its participation at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Management will now participate on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Management will be available to meet with institutional investors at the conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Stifel.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademark. This press release also contains other companies' trademarks, registered marks and trade names, which are the property of those companies.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In the United States: The Blueshirt Group
Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
ralph@blueshirtgroup.com
In China: The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
gary@blueshirtgroup.com

Source: ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc.

Disclaimer

ACM Research Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 22:52:01 UTC
