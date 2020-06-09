Log in
ACMA Announces New Investment and Expansion in the Asian Life Sciences Market

06/09/2020 | 01:17pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) today announced its new head of business for Asia, Yue Hu. The appointment of this new position is part of a larger effort by the ACMA, which will invest several million dollars into growing its footprint in the Asia market. The ACMA has also established a leadership council to represent the interests of medical affairs professionals in China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam along with other Asian countries.

"The pharmaceutical market has grown significantly in Asia and we are now seeing a rapid increase in the numbers of companies hiring medical science liaisons (MSLs) and medical affairs professionals," said ACMA Founder and CEO, Dr. William Soliman. "These new teams need to set their bar for excellence high to deliver value to their companies, their key opinion leader stakeholders and patients."

The ACMA developed the first board certification ever for MSLs and medical affairs professionals in 2015 and its Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist (BCMAS) program is now considered the industry standard in the pharma world. "The importance of establishing global professional standards in the pharmaceutical industry for medical affairs professionals cannot be overstated," said Eric Bouilloux, Associate Vice President Scientific Affairs – Operations, Accord Healthcare. "Other professional bodies across the healthcare world all have minimum standards of excellence.  Medical affairs and MSL professionals are no different. Critically, with BCMAS we are also distinguishing ourselves from pharma sales professionals."

About the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs

The ACMA's mission is to help medical affairs professionals achieve the highest standards for excellence. The company provides a comprehensive solution suite to medical affairs teams around the globe. The company's flagship Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist (BCMAS) professional certification program for MSLs and Medical Affairs professionals is the industry standard now in over 40 countries. The ACMA also provides medical CRM, AI-powered predictive analytics, medical information outsourcing, prior authorization certification, and medication safety and regulatory affairs services.

For more information about the need for global standards of excellence in medical affairs, visit https://www.MedicalAffairsSpecialist.org/

Media Contact: Adam Bianchi
Tel: 1-855-255-7137
Email: info@acmainfo.org

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acma-announces-new-investment-and-expansion-in-the-asian-life-sciences-market-301069884.html

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs


© PRNewswire 2020
