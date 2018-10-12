ACME Resources Announces Rapid Dose Therapeutics Signs a Definitive Agreement with Chemesis International

Toronto and Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2018) - ACME Resources Corp. ("ACME" or the "Company") and Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc. ("RDT"), a bio-technology company focused on innovative drug delivery solutions designed to improve patient outcomes, announced today, that RDT's United States subsidiary, RDT Therapeutics Inc. ("RDT-US"), has signed a five-year, renewable Managed Strip Services (MSS) Agreement with Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) ("Chemesis").

Under the Managed Strip Services Agreement, Chemesis has been granted a license to use RDT-US's "QuickStrip™" trademarks and other intellectual property in connection with products produced by Chemesis in the state of California. RDT's innovative QuickStripTM system is an easy-to-use, safe and effective oral fast-dissolving drug delivery method, developed in conjunction with McMaster University through the renowned Adronov Research Group. RDT's QuickStripTM system provides accurate dosing and potency. Under the terms of the Managed Strip Services Agreement, RDT-US will provide licensing rights to Chemesis to enable Chemesis to produce, distribute and sell its cannabis products in California using RDT's QuickStripTM product delivery method.

"RDT is pleased to be partnering with Chemesis to provide California consumers with a delivery method they can count on that begins the move away from inhalation for dosing therapeutic products," explains Mark Upsdell, CEO of RDT. "Chemesis has developed strategies, partnerships, quality oil production, and distribution channels that will allow RDT's QuickStripTM product delivery method to expand its brand recognition rapidly in the California market."

"RDT is an innovator in the drug delivery world, making this an excellent opportunity for Chemesis," said CEO of Chemesis, Edgar Montero. "QuickStripTM provides a drug delivery system for thereapeutic products that is quick, convenient, precise, discrete, and an alternative for those who have problems swallowing pills. Our company believes it can use this drug delivery system to target a wide range of consumers and we look forward to distributing our Chemesis products in the near future using the QuickStripTM system."

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics





Rapid Dose Therapeutics, RDT, is a Canadian bio-technology company providing a Managed Strip Service Program which enables proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve patient outcomes. RDT provides a turnkey service program for product innovation, production, and consultation to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cannabis industries.

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc., a CSE-listed company (CSI), is a licensed producer and manufacturer of medicinal and recreational cannabis in California, currently operating in a 20,000 square foot, expandable, state of the art, manufacturing facility in Cathedral City, California. Chemesis seeks to be an active participant in the U.S. and international cannabis markets.

More Information about RDT:

For more information about RDT, visit: www.rapid-dose.com or contact Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc at: info@rapid-dose.com , 1121 Walkers Line, Suite 3, Burlington, ON CANADA L7N 2G4 Tel.: (416) 477-1052

More Information about ACME:

For more information about ACME, visit ACME's profile at www.sedar.com or contact Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary, 20 Adelaide Street East, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2T6 Tel: (416) 818-4035

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information, including in respect of the delivery of products in California using the QuickStripTM product delivery method, express, as at the date of this news release, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of ACME and RDT as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to them. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.