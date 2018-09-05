ACME Resources Announces Results of Shareholder Meetings and RDT Financing

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - ACME Resources Corp. ("ACME" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the ACME annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "ACME Meeting") and the results of the Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc. ("RDT") special meeting of shareholders (the "RDT Meeting"), which were held on August 30 and 27, 2018, respectively.

Voting Results

At the ACME Meeting, shareholders holding approximately 52% of the outstanding shares were present in person or represented by proxy. The previously announced proposed amalgamation involving ACME, 1163926 B.C. Ltd., its wholly owned subsidiary, and RDT (the "Amalgamation") and all of the matters relating to the Amalgamation were approved by more than 99% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the ACME Meeting.

At the RDT Meeting, shareholders holding approximately 85% of the outstanding shares were present in person or represented by proxy. The Amalgamation and all the matters relating to the Amalgamation were approved by 100% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy.

RDT Financing

The Company is also pleased to announce that RDT has completed a private placement of 7,200,000 common shares at a price of $0.75 per share for gross proceeds of $5,400,000.

Amalgamation Transaction

For details of the proposed Amalgamation and other aspects of the Company's proposed reverse take-over transaction with RDT, please refer to ACME's news release filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on July 12, 2018 and ACME's management information circular for the ACME Meeting filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on August 9, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

