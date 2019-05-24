ACROMEC : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Notification In Respect Of Change In Interest Of A Director

Please refer to the attached Form.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor') in accordance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Joseph Au, Associate Director, Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and Email: sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).