ACROMEC : Letter Of Intent For Collaboration On Private Fertility Medical Centre

Letter Of Intent For Collaboration On Private Fertility Medical Centre
|
Announcement Title
|
General Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jun 6, 2019 6:11
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
LETTER OF INTENT FOR COLLABORATION ON PRIVATE FERTILITY MEDICAL CENTRE
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190606OTHRFIEX
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lim Say Chin
|
Designation
|
Executive Chairman and Managing Director
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attachments.
Attachments
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 70,753 bytes)
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 129,289 bytes)
Disclaimer
ACROMEC Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 22:52:04 UTC