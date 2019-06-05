Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACROMEC : Letter Of Intent For Collaboration On Private Fertility Medical Centre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

Letter Of Intent For Collaboration On Private Fertility Medical Centre

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 6, 2019 6:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title LETTER OF INTENT FOR COLLABORATION ON PRIVATE FERTILITY MEDICAL CENTRE
Announcement Reference SG190606OTHRFIEX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Say Chin
Designation Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachments.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 70,753 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 129,289 bytes)

Disclaimer

ACROMEC Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 22:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:02pZGNX NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Zogenix, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ZGNX
BU
07:02pNew preprint server for the health sciences announced today
PR
07:01pMediciNova Announces Kick-off Meeting to Officially Launch Phase 3 Trial of MN 166 (ibudilast) in ALS
GL
07:00pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pivotal Software, Inc. Investors (PVTL)
BU
07:00pNOKIA UPCOMING DEADLINE : Rosen, A Globally Recognized Law Firm, Reminds Nokia Corporation Investors of Important Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – NOK
GL
06:59pSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Arabia, Russia fund ‘to invest over $2bn this year'
AQ
06:58pCWT INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06:58pBROWN & BROWN : Announces the Asset Acquisition of Twinbrook Insurance Brokerage, Inc. and Twinbrook Insurance Agency, Inc.
PU
06:58pAMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Successful Completion of Consent Solicitation with respect to 8.500% Senior Notes due 2021
PU
06:58pCWT INTERNATIONAL : Circulars - Proposals for General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares Re-election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
2SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : U.S. Justice Department to review 1941 ASCAP, BMI consent decrees
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. cruise operators stop sailing to Cuba, travelers vent anger online
4POSSIBLE MEXICAN RETALIATORY TARIFF LIST EXCLUDES U.S. CORN: sources
5REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives Orphan Drug Designation for Bardoxolone Methy..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About